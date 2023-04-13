TalentSprint and IIM Udaipur combine strengths to arm professionals with new-age management expertise

New Delhi [India], April 13 (/BusinessWire India): TalentSprint, a pioneering global edtech company specializing in offering innovative and transformational programs, has announced its multi-year, multi-program partnership with Indian Institute of Management-Udaipur (IIM-Udaipur), India's leading business school with a key focus on high-quality research. The partnership aims to provide executive education that develops leaders capable of navigating challenges of the digital age and acquiring management acumen required for success in a disrupted world.

With increase in competition and rise of disruptive technologies, businesses need to adapt and innovate to stay relevant and successful. This requires leadership and management expertise that can navigate through uncertain times and drive growth and profitability. In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, possessing a solid grounding in digital management principles and practices is imperative for professionals to stay relevant and excel in their careers.

The first two programs to be offered under this collaboration aim at fulfilling a growing need for new-age senior management professionals and product managers who can lead in a digital-first world. The first is a 12-month Senior Management Programme (SMP) designed for middle and senior managers with over ten years of work experience. It is designed for managers who are new to or likely to take on senior management responsibilities, as well as senior functional managers transitioning to general management roles. The second is a 6-month Advanced Programme in Digital Product Management (APDPM), aimed at professionals seeking to build or advance their careers in product management. It will equip participants with the expertise needed to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

IIM-Udaipur's Director, Professor Ashok Banerjee, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "In a rapidly changing digital landscape, empowering professionals with the cutting edge expertise to stay ahead on the knowledge curve is the cornerstone of our mission at IIM Udaipur. Our partnership with TalentSprint for the Senior Management Program and Advanced Program in Digital Product Management is a testament to our commitment to providing the participants with the most relevant and transformational learning experiences that will help them advance their careers."

TalentSprint CEO and MD, Dr Santanu Paul, said "We are privileged to collaborate with IIM-Udaipur that has been awarded the prestigious AACSB accreditation, placing it in the top 5% of business schools worldwide. The two programs being launched under this partnership are designed to enhance the leadership capabilities and business acumen of professionals, leveraging the institute's exceptional research expertise," he added. "We expect these individuals to spearhead orgzations and make the best use of technology for better outcomes."

TalentSprint is known for offering high-impact programs co-created with think tanks and experts in related fields, combining academic expertise with practical industry experience. The APDPM and SMP programs to be offered in association with IIM Udaipur will be delivered in an executive-friendly hybrid format, with classes scheduled to begin from July 2023. The detailed information about these programs is available on TalentSprint and IIM Udaipur websites. Applicants can visit respective program pages to apply for selection into the programs.

For SMP, visit iim-udaipur.talentsprint.com/senior-management-program

For APDPM, visit iim-udaipur.talentsprint.com/digital-product-management-program

