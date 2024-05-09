Tally Solutions Unveils the Fourth Edition of 'MSME Honours' to Celebrate Entrepreneurial Excellence

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 9: Tally Solutions, a leader in the software products industry, delivering business management solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs) for over three decades, announced the fourth edition of their flagship annual property 'MSME Honours'. After three years of consequent success, MSME Honours continues to focus on celebrating emerging entrepreneurs who have made remarkable contributions in the MSME ecosystem across geographies.

The nominations will be open for all businesses with an annual turnover of less than INR 250 crores and a valid GSTIN number. The entries can be submitted by interested businesses or people who know such businesses via this link: Tally Salutes Small & Medium Businesses | International MSME Day 2024 (tallysolutions.com) by May 31st.

Over the last three edition 'MSME Honours' received around 8,000 nominations across 100 cities, of which nearly 1000 entries were from women-led ventures. The fourth edition is likely to expect around 10,000 nominations by MSME owners and the winners will be felicitated on the occasion of International MSME Day celebrated on June 27th, 2024. In addition to India, the initiative will also invite participation from other regions like the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Kenya. The categories of MSME Honours 2024 include:

* Wonder Women: Recognizing women who have overcome challenges to establish thriving businesses, inspiring others in the process.

* Business Maestro: Celebrating seasoned professionals whose expertise and resilience serve as guiding beacons for aspiring entrepreneurs, laying the groundwork for enduring success.

* NewGen Icon: Highlighting startups as dynamic leaders in the business landscape, pioneering fresh solutions to age-old challenges and carving out new paths for growth.

* Tech Transformer: Honoring businesses at the forefront of technological advancement, leveraging digital tools to drive efficiency and effectiveness in their operations.

* Champion of Cause: Acknowledging champions who prioritize the global well-being of MSMEs, making significant contributions towards fostering a more sustainable and inclusive business environment.

Speaking on this initiative, Jayati Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Tally Solutions, said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of the fourth edition of 'MSME Honours' and aim to bring forth remarkable MSME stories, irrespective of size, geography, or business type. Over the years, we have taken several efforts to augment the MSME economy. This initiative is our humble endeavour to celebrate the relentless efforts and contributions of these businesses, spotlighting their stories of innovation and growth at a hyper-local level and share their stories as an inspiration for others. We have felicitated close to 400 winners across all editions in India, UAE, KSA, Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia and West Africa and we are optimistic of a greater participation this year as well."

The nomination entries will be judged by an esteemed panel comprising of experts from the field of technology, MSME domain and media.

Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a pioneer in the business software products industry. Since its inception in 1986, Tally's simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With over 2.5 million customer licenses activated worldwide, it caters to more than 7 million users across industries in over 100 countries. The brand has one of the largest partner ecosystems in the country with more than 28,000 partners associated with the company directly to provide a seamless and delightful customer experience.

