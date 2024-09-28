Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin lays foundation stone for Tata Motors' new plant in Panapakkam SIPCOT

Ranipet (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for Tata Motors' advanced manufacturing plant at Panapakkam SIPCOT, Ranipet on Saturday.

During the ceremony, M.K. Stalin expressed his pride in Tamil Nadu's pivotal role as a global business hub, stating, "I am delighted to lay the foundation stone for Tata Motors' advanced plant. Tamil Nadu is a pioneer, not only for India's leading companies but also for some of the world's top global corporations."

He added, "Additionally, I have another requestTata Motors should consider making more investments in Tamil Nadu. This state is not just ours; it is yours as well."

The Chief Minister also extended his gratitude to Tata Motors for selecting Ranipet as the site for their significant investment.

He emphasised the positive impact the plant would have on the region, particularly in terms of job creation and economic development.

Stalin said, "I would like to express my gratitude to Tata Motors for selecting Ranipet as the location for their new plant. The Rs 9,000 crore investment is expected to create 5,000 jobs, which is a significant contribution to the region's development."

Stalin took the opportunity to personally invite Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran to the inauguration of the plant once construction is completed, signifying the importance of the collaboration between the state and one of India's largest industrial conglomerates.

He stated, "I look forward to the completion of the project soon and would like to personally invite Chandrasekaran to attend the inauguration."

