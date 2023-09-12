Tamil Nadu: Premises of Senthil Balaji’s aide being raided by ED

New Delhi [India], September 12 : The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids on a close aide of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who is an accused in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam, ED sources said on Tuesday.

Around 10 premises of the unnamed aide of the minister are being raided in Tamil Nadu, sources said, adding more details are awaited.

Balaji was arrested by the ED officials on June 14 in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam. He was produced in the MP/MLAs Special Court in Chennai.

The special court for MP/MLAs has extended Balaji's judicial custody till September 15. The court handed over a copy of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet to the arrested DMK minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor