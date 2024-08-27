Tamil Nadu Shines in Roll Ball Championship as Girls Secure First Place, Kerala Boys Dominate in Boys Category

New Delhi [India] August 27: In a thrilling display of skill, teamwork, and determination, the 2024 Roll Ball South Zone Championship has concluded in Viswadeepthi CMI Public School Adimally near Munnar in August with electrifying performances from teams across the southern states of India.

It was hosted under the leadership of Shri M. P Subramanuim (Chief Coordinator South Zone) of Roll Ball Federation of India, Shri. Saji Surendranath, Gen Sec Kerala Roll Ball Assoc, and under the guidance of Shri. J Rajmohan Pillai, The President of Kerala Roll Ball Association, Shri Rajendran P K the organizing sec of the 5th South Zone Championship. Also with the support & participation of Roll Ball Assn of Tamilnadu, Andrapradesh Roll Ball Association, Pudducherry Roll ball Association, Karnataka Roll Ball Association. The event saw intense competition in both the girls’ and boys’ categories, with Tamil Nadu and Kerala emerging as the dominant forces.

Tamil Nadu Girls: Champions with Grit and Grace

The girls’ category witnessed fierce battles on the rink, but the Tamil Nadu team captured the spotlight, clinching first place with their remarkable agility and tactical play. Their journey to the top was marked by seamless coordination, quick reflexes, and an unyielding spirit that left their opponents in awe. Their victory is a testament to their hard work, discipline, and the growing popularity of Roll Ball in Tamil Nadu.

Kerala Girls: A Close Second

Hot on their heels was the Kerala girls’ team, who secured second place with an impressive display of resilience and sportsmanship. Despite falling short of the championship title, their performance was spectacular, showcasing their strength and determination. Kerala’s rise in Roll Ball continues to inspire, with the state producing top-notch players making their mark on the national stage.

Karnataka and Pondicherry Girls: Sharing the Third Spot

The third-place honors were shared by the girls’ teams from Karnataka and Pondicherry. Both of whom displayed exceptional skill and competitiveness throughout the tournament. Their joint win highlights the growing talent pool in these states and promises an exciting future for Roll Ball in the region.

Kerala Boys: Champions Once Again

In the boys’ category, Kerala stole the show by securing first place with a dominant performance. The Kerala boys’ team demonstrated outstanding athleticism, strategic prowess, and an indomitable will to win. Their victory solidifies Kerala’s reputation as a powerhouse in Roll Ball, and they continue to set the benchmark for excellence in the sport.

Tamil Nadu Boys: A Strong Contender for Second Place

The Tamil Nadu boys’ team has shown a commendable fight, securing second place in a closely contested final. Their journey through the tournament was marked by hard-fought victories and a never-give-up attitude, proving that Tamil Nadu is a formidable force in Roll Ball.

Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh Boys: A Shared Third Place

Rounding out the boys’ category, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh shared third place, both teams displaying grit and determination. Their efforts have not gone unnoticed, and their shared podium finish is a testament to the growing strength and competitiveness of Roll Ball across these states.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Roll Ball in India

The 2024 Roll Ball Championship has been a resounding success, highlighting the tremendous talent and passion for the sport across southern India. The Roll Ball Federation of India is proud to see the sport flourishing, with new talents emerging and states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Pondicherry taking the lead.

As we look to the future, the Federation under the leadership of New President Tapan Acharya remains committed to promoting Roll Ball across the country, providing more opportunities for young athletes to hone their skills and compete at the highest levels. With the continued support of coaches, parents, and communities, the sport is poised for even greater heights.

Tapan Acharya Congraluated both winners and participants for their incredible performances. And here's to many more thrilling tournaments in the years to come!

For more details, please visit https://www.instagram.com/p/C-2O-Lfq6vA/?igsh=MTZ0M29kOGxuaWlxdQ==

