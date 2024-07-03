Tamil Nadu Travel and Tourism stakeholders promoting Tamil Nadu Travel Expo in Madurai on 20/21/22 September 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 3: Tourism sector plays an important role in providing employment and earning foreign exchange. Tamil Nadu is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India. The State has a variety of tourist attractions, grand temples, scenic mountains and forests, beautiful beaches, etc. to attract a wide range of tourists. Tamil Nadu is also a premier medical tourism destination of the country and is becoming popular as a wedding destination

Tamil Nadu's tourism stakeholders have united to launch the Tamil Nadu Travel Expo (TTE) in 2024. This initiative aims to enhance the visibility of Tamil Nadu's tourism potential and attract more visitors to the state.

The Tamil Nadu Travel Expo (TTE) is a buyer-seller meet organised by Travel Club, Madurai, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and SIHRA (South India Hotels and Restaurants Association), jointly with support from the Department of Tourism, Government of Tamil Nadu, and the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

TTE scheduled to take place in Madurai from September 20 to 22, 2024, at the IDA Scudder Auditorium adjacent to the Grand Madurai by GRT Hotels.

We will be hosting 250 potential buyers from India and neighbouring countries like Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh The TTE will cover all expenses from of Lodging and Boarding. These buyers include tour operators, travel agents, and influencers who are interested in promoting Tamil Nadu's travel and tourism to their clients.

The event will feature 150 to 200 stakeholders from Tamil Nadu's Heritage tourism industry, Medical and Wellness tourism and Destination Wedding event planners. The sellers will showcase the Tamil Nadu experiences of the designated themes in stalls and table spaces.

On 22nd September the TTE will be open to public participation to promote the Tamil Nadu tourism themes.

The hosted buyers will gain insights into Tamil Nadu's tourism experiences , as well as its rich culture, heritage, and cuisine. Knowledge-sharing sessions will be organised, featuring eminent speakers from across the country. Additionally, an gala awards night will recognise outstanding contributions to Tamil Nadu Tourism.

Various post-event tours will be arranged for buyers, allowing them to explore Tamil Nadu's diverse destinations and cultural experiences.

The success of TTE is backed by commitments from hotels, tour operators, transporters, and other tourism experience stakeholders, who are sponsoring accommodation, food , transport, and other services.

T Nataraajan, the Honorary Secretary of SIHRA has been appointed as a Convenor of the event. DMD of GRT Hotels & Resorts

"The Tourism development in India is crossing new heights after Covid epidemic. The tourism in South India has also improved multi-fold but there is always a feeling that there are still many locations in Tamil Nadu that needs exposure across India and abroad. Tamil Nadu Travel Mart Society (TTMS) was doing yeomen services after a long time hosting Travel Marts in Chennai during 2017 and 2019. After 5 years the need to have a Travel Expo at Madurai was strongly felt by all stakeholders and Travel Club Madurai has taken the initiative along with CII and Hoteliers to make this happening in Madurai during September 2024. I am sure that the overwhelming response from the buyers in India and abroad gives the hoteliers an opportunity to position their hotels / resorts in the market which will go a long way in marketing Tamil Nadu globally."

Dr G Vasudevan, MD of Fortune Pandiyan Hotel, Madurai has been appointed as the co-convenor.

Vikram Cotah, Chairman of the Tourism Task Force of CII, CEO GRT Hotels & Resorts

"TTE is an endeavour by the industry stakeholders to promote Tamil Nadu Tourism by showcasing relevant themes like Heritage and Spiritual Tourism, Medical and wellness tourism and also to position Tamil Nadu as a Destination wedding option. We are expecting to attract 250 buyers from all over India, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and 150 sellers from Tamil Nadu to the TTE event. We expect the B2B marketplace to create opportunities to market Tamil Nadu as a Tourism destination. We are happy to announce that important bodies like CII, SIHRA, Travel Club Madurai, Hoteliers and Travel agents are participating to organise this event in Madurai during September 20/21/22, 2024.

TTE is also endorsed by TTDC, Govt. of Tamil Nadu and Southern Regional office of India Tourism. We hope to make this an annual event in the gateway cities of Tamil Nadu in the years to come" And Raja Graham, President of Travel Club are part of the working committee.

We personally invite you to be part of the Tamil Nadu Travel Expo and showcase the best of Tamil Nadu's tourism to the rest of India and the neighbouring countries.

For more information on TTE please contact:

Sunder Singaram +91 9444050606

Shubhangi +91 9600018539

Elango +91 9940422999

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor