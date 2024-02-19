Tamil Nadu unveils plans for development and innovation: AI mission, space park and infrastructure upgrades

Tamil Nadu [India], February 19 : Tamil Nadu is set to embark on a path of technological innovation, infrastructure enhancement, and socio-economic development with a series of initiatives announced by the state government, as per the budget presented in the state assembly by TN Finance Minister Thangam Thenarassu on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will head the newly established Tamil Nadu Artificial Intelligence Mission, signalling a commitment to leveraging AI technologies for the state's progress.

The TN government has earmarked Rs 100 crore for the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, aimed at promoting educational opportunities and career guidance for youth.

Additionally, Rs 370 crore has been allocated for the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, supporting women's empowerment and education initiatives.

In a bid to foster cultural vibrancy and youth engagement, Tamil Nadu plans to celebrate Youth festivals across the state.

These festivals aim to showcase the talents and creativity of young people while providing a platform for cultural exchange and expression.

With a focus on healthcare, the state government has allocated Rs 20,198 crore for the Health Department, underscoring the importance of accessible and quality healthcare services for all residents.

Infrastructure development includes the establishment of a space park in Thoothukudi with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore and the creation of new tidal parks in Salem, Tiruppur, and Vellore districts, providing job opportunities for thousands of individuals.

To enhance digital connectivity, free WiFi hotspots will be set up in major cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, and Salem, ensuring access to high-speed internet for residents and visitors.

Furthermore, all schools will be equipped with broadband connections, facilitating digital learning and access to educational resources.

Efforts towards environmental conservation include the establishment of a biodiversity park in Chengalpattu district, promoting biodiversity conservation and environmental education.

The state is also investing in sustainable transportation with the introduction of 500 electric buses, contributing to reduced emissions and cleaner air.

Infrastructure projects include the renovation of the historic Kallanai canal with an allocation of Rs 400 crore and the development of the Chennai Island Ground as part of a comprehensive urban development plan.

Additionally, Rs 12,000 crore has been allocated for the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail project, with plans for expansion to key areas such as Chennai airport, Kilambakkam, Koyambedu, Avadi, and Poonamallee.

The government has outlined plans to prepare detailed project reports for the expansion of the Metro Rail Project and the upgrading of the Chennai Broadway Bus terminus, enhancing connectivity and transportation infrastructure across the region.

