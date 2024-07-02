Tamil Nadu Youngster Josan Ranjjith's book launched at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Delhi!

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], July 2: Josan Ranjjith, 26 years old youth from a village named Navalur Kuttapattu in Trichy district Tamil Nadu, has launched his new English poetry book "Metamorphosis".

The book launch event held on 29th of June at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Central Minister Satish Chandra Dubey, Uttar Pradesh Minister of Labour Raghuram Singh , Indian Business Man Abhishek Verma , Actress Hema Malini , Former Railway Board Chairman Suresh Ratan Chandra released the book.

More than 10 members of parliament, business people, educationist, philanthropist around India also participated in the event.

Josan, regarding this event said " am very much grateful to my parents, John Britto & Joni Dhanaseeli, this book is a collection of motivational and inspirational thoughts about faith, hope, love, care, believe read it and review it.

In the same event Josan was awarded Most Inspirational Young Author of the Year award as he has written 8 books already, which are five in tamil and three in English. This is his 9th book.

Josan Ranjjith C.J. is an acclaimed writer and poet with a diverse portfolio of achievements and accolades. Renowned for his contributions to both Tamil and English literature, he has published several books and presented papers at numerous prestigious conferences. He holds honorary doctorates from esteemed organizations and is a celebrated member of the World Human Rights Protection Commission. Ranjjith's work has earned him recognition, including the Youth Education Icon of Tamilnadu, Man of Excellence, and various international awards.

His passion for literature is reflected in his writings, such as "Unseen Shadow - Closer Pace with Divine" and the Tamil song "Chinnai vairamani." Besides his literary pursuits, he actively contributes to societal causes, exemplified by his involvement in the "NO NOTE FOR VOTE" campaign. Ranjjith's commitment to literature and social service makes him a notable figure, inspiring many with his dedication and creative brilliance.

