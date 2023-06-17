Taneira makes a statement in Mumbai's fashion scene with the inauguration of its first high street store

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Taneira, the renowned ethnic wear brand from the House of TATA, is set to dazzle Mumbai's fashion scene with the opening of its third store in the city. Located in the sprightly Andheri West neighborhood, this sprawling 2150 sq. ft. store at Raheja Classique in Lokhandwala promises an urbane and unmatched experience.

Stepping into the exuberant realm of Andheri, a cultural hotspot known for its sartorial elegance, Taneira showcases an exquisite collection that celebrates the grandeur of India's textile legacy. Combining contemporary magnificence with traditional craftsmanship, the brand serves as a revered sanctuary for fashion connoisseurs of the city.

At Taneira, the saree is reimagined to cater to individuals who seek chic style and comfort. From hand-painted Murshidabad silks to vibrant summer prints in playful color palettes. Interlacing heritage techniques like Banarasi and Kanjivaram onto ethereal fabrics such as organza and organza tissue, Taneira Andheri presents quintessential ensembles with a focus on airy drapes in lightweight, breathable fabrics, ideal for the city's sultry weather which seamlessly transition from nine to dine, to match Mumbai's dynamic pace while ingeniously appealing to the fashion-forward millennial and post-millennial generations.

The store is also home to regional masterpieces like Paithanis, Maheshwaris, and Tussars, along with celebrated classics such as pure Kanjeevarams, Banarasis, South Silks, Chanderis, Ikats, Patola, and Jamdanis, offering customers a discerning retreat to discover pieces that are a synchronized fusion of exquisite taste and personal expression. The collection houses a captivating selection of Ready-to-Wear Kurta Sets and blouses, curated with a mesmerizing allure and refined sophistication. Each meticulously crafted piece exudes a resplendent aura, elevating one's style with a seamless fusion of modern chic and timeless grace.

Speaking at the launch, Ambuj Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of Taneira, stated, "With the opening of Taneira Andheri, we are thrilled to introduce a new chapter in our journey, where we create an immersive haven that celebrates the interplay of craftsmanship and contemporary design. Mumbai, a vibrant metropolis that embraces a diverse range of influences, with the dynamism of a cosmopolitan hub and the richness of its deep-rooted heritage provides the perfect canvas for our vision. Our store showcases a curated selection that caters to the fashion-savvy, featuring the blend of traditional elegance and modern flair."

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Taneira is delighted to offer the inaugural Gold Coin Offer from 16th to 20th June 2023. Customers can avail a 0.2-gram Tanishq gold coin on their purchases worth Rs 20,000/-, adding a touch of luxury to their shopping experience and making it an event to remember.

Taneira, the women's ethnic wear brand from Titan, the TATA group company, offers differentiated design sarees, blouses, and ready-to-wear kurta sets made from pure and natural fabrics from over 100+ weaving clusters of India and brings the best of India under one roof. Instilled with TATA trust, Taneira aims to provide the rooted yet progressive Indian women with diverse craftsmanship and exclusive crafts and designs. The products cater to everyday fashion and all occasions a woman would want to adorn herself for - festivals, weddings, and special occasions.

In its endeavor to provide authentic weaves that are handcrafted with love, Taneira works with weaver communities all over India. It has also launched the 'Weavershala' initiative to modernize the weaving techniques and, at the same time, preserve traditional procedures of hand weaving for future generations. In addition, the brand has introduced frame looms and all essential workspace facilities for the weavers in collaboration with localized weaver-led organizations. Currently, there are ten Weavershalas operations across the country.

Launched in 2017, Taneira offers a unique and relaxed browsing experience with knowledgeable staff to provide quality service through a strong network of 45 stores across 23 cities. The brand is present across all prominent metro hubs and is building to strengthen its presence across key Tier I and Tier II cities. Taneira is also available online with global delivery at www.taneira.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor