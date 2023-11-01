Tanishq Embraces the Spirit of Diwali: 'Dharohar' Collection Rekindles India's Timeless Traditions

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 1: As the enchanting festival of lights, Diwali, draws near, Tanishq, India's premier jewelry brand, embarks on a magical journey that delves deep into the heart of the glorious past. Introducing the 'Dharohar' collection, Tanishq pays a heartfelt tribute to the timeless charm of heirloom artifacts from an era long gone by, beautifully weaving a connection between the old and new legacies, bridging generations with a sense of heritage and nostalgia. 'Dharohar' is more than just a collection, it is a celebration of the heart-warming narratives that have shaped the magnificent past. It is a testament to the traditions handed down through generations, from treasured family recipes to cherished memories that define who we are. With 'Dharohar,' Tanishq introduces a new chapter in the stories of old.

The 'Dharohar' collection seamlessly combines tradition with a touch of modernity. It highlights unique designs and captivating craftsmanship, preserving the essence of our glorious past while crafting its own legacy. This collection features a wide range of Plain Gold, Vintage and Kundan jewellery designs, each piece paying homage to the Tanishq woman, the true custodian of legacies. She is the custodian of legacies and a torchbearer of family traditions. The 'Dharohar' collection highlights the exceptional craftsmanship of skilled artisans, or karigars, who breathe life into each exquisite jewellery piece. From intricate chandak work to rare badhroom techniques, stunning ras rawa, and delicate filigiree craftsmanship, 'Dharohar' echoes the opulence of tradition in every piece. Among the standout pieces in this hero collection are a magnificent choker necklace set adorned with thappa work, a regal necklace set featuring intricate filigree work, an opulently classic set with kundan inlay work, and a marvellous turquoise badhroom pattern set, along with several others necklace sets, bangles, bracelets and fingerings.

Speaking on the launch of the festive collection, Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited said, "This Diwali, we are thrilled to unveil Tanishq's 'Dharohar' collection, a testament to the heart-warming celebration of our rich traditions and cultural legacies. Diwali, the festival of lights, not only illuminates our homes but also symbolizes the warmth of preserving our heritage. The 'Dharohar' collection, specially curated for the modern woman who treasures her roots, beautifully encapsulates this essence. Each piece in this collection is crafted with utmost care by our skilled artisans, echoing the opulence of our heritage through intricate designs. It's a heartfelt tribute to the enduring traditions that bind us and ensure our stories are cherished for generations. As we approach this festive season, embracing the magic of Diwali, let 'Dharohar' be the beacon that lights up your celebrations and preserves the legacy of our culture in the most heart-warming way."

This festive season, Tanishq presents a treasure trove of exquisite modern heirlooms inspired by our rich heritage specially crafted for the custodian of legacies.

Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 400+ exclusive boutiques in more than 220 cities.

