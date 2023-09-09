Tanishq Unveils Its Renewed Grand Store In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 9: Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, has expanded its retail footprint in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with the re-launch of its grand store today. The store was inaugurated by Mr. CK Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company Limited, along with Mr. VijeshRajan, Retail Head, Tanishq and Mr. NirajBhakare, Regional Business Head, West, Titan Company Limited, at 11:00 AM. As part of the inauguration, the brand is running irresistible offers wherein customers can get free Gold coins* with every jewellery purchase along with 20% off* on diamond jewellery value. These offers are valid from 8th to 10th September 2023. The store is located at Tanishq Shivranjani, IsconCenter, Shop No 4 & 5, Road, Shivranjani Cross Rd, Satellite, Ahmedabad, Gujarat-380015.

Spanning across 12000 sq.ft., the store presents an extensive selection of iconic Tanishq designs across vibrant colour stones, dazzling gold, shining diamonds, exquisite polki, and precious Kundan jewellery. It also houses the‘Celeste x Sachin Tendulkar’s collection, which includes an array of spectacular designs for both women and men, including rings, earrings and bracelets. Each piece comes with an intricate work of art rich in splendour with unique design sensibilities. The store also has an Exclusive High-Value Studded Zone along with special zones that cater to wedding customers and is exclusively equipped with stunning jewellery pieces from Rivaah– a dedicated wedding jewellery sub-brand of Tanishq. Rivaah is designed keeping in line with the sensibility of Indian women from across the country and has evolved as a one-stop destination for wedding shopping. Additionally, the store features a wide range of plain and studded jewellery designs from Mia by Tanishq with unique inspiration and excellent craftsmanship.

Speaking on the relaunch,Mr. CK Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company Limited, Mr. NirajBhakare, Regional Business Head, West, Titan Company Limited and Mr. Jatin Parekh, Business Associate, said,“We take immense pride in reintroducing our grand store in Ahmedabad today. At Tanishq, customer satisfaction drives every step we take. As the nation’s most cherished jewellery brand, our continuous aspiration has been to remain within reach for our customers. With the unveiling of each new store, we believe we will come a step closer to fulfilling that commitment.

Our store showcases an exquisite array of jewellery designs in Gold, Diamond, Solitaires, and Bridal collections, catering to a variety of preferences. Gujarat and its people have been integral to Tanishq’s rich history, and we are filled with great enthusiasm as we embark on this new journey, augmenting our existing footprint within the vibrant city of Ahmedabad. The affection and support bestowed upon us over the years have propelled us to achieve this significant retail milestone. We anticipate that our patrons in Ahmedabad will embrace and relish the unparalleled journey we’ve crafted within this expansive store.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor