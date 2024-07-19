Tanla Announces First Quarter Results for Q1 FY25

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 19: Tanla Platforms Limited, India's largest CPaaS provider, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of FY25.

Key Metrics: First Quarter (April - June 2024)

Revenue grew by 10.0% year-over-year to INR 1,002 Cr

Gross profit grew by 11.7% year-over-year to INR 269 Cr. Gross margin at 26.9%

EBITDA grew by 3.5% year-over-year to INR 189 Cr. EBITDA margin at 18.8%

Profit after tax grew by 4.3% year-over-year to INR 141 Cr. Profit after tax margin at 14.1%

Earnings per share grew by 4.3% year-over-year to INR 10.50

Free cash flow of INR 74 Cr and cash balance at INR 757 Cr

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, said, "We are progressing well with our strategic shifts. Our ~3X growth over the year coupled with go-live of the MaaP platform showcases our leadership in OTT space. Our partnership with a global tech major on Wisely ATP to combat scams is a huge step to tackle this global menace. We are moving in the right direction to elevate our growth trajectory."

Significant events during the quarter:

- Tanla has once again been recognized as a 'Visionary' in the 2024 Gartner®[?] Magic Quadrant™[?] for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS).

- Tanla signed a commercial agreement with one of the Global Tech Majors on Wisely ATP to combat scam on their messaging platform by identifying fraudulent phone numbers.

- MaaP platform for Google RCS went live in July 2024.

- Appointment of Abhishek Kumar Jain as Chief Financial Officer effective August 1, 2024. Abhishek will join Tanla post a nearly two-decade stint in Wipro Limited, a leading publicly traded IT Services company.

Earnings Conference Call

Tanla will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results on July 19, 2024, at 4.30 PM IST.

About Tanla

Tanla transforms the way the world collaborates and communicates through innovative CPaaS solutions. Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the world's largest CPaaS players, it processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and about 63% of India's A2P SMS traffic is processed through Trubloq, making it the world's largest Blockchain use case. Wisely, our patented enterprise grade platform offers private, secure, and trusted experiences for enterprises and mobile carriers. Tanla Platforms Limited is headquartered in Hyderabad. Tanla is listed on two national exchanges, the NSE and BSE, (NSE: TANLA; BSE:532790) and included in prestigious indices such as the Nifty 500 and BSE 500, Nifty Digital Index, FTSE Russell and MSCI.

