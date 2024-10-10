Tanla appoints LBS Executive Dean Francois Ortalo-Magne to its Board

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 10: Tanla Platforms Limited (NSE: TANLA; BSE:532790), India's largest CPaaS provider, today announced the appointment of Francois Ortalo-Magne, Executive Dean (External Relations) & Professor of Management Practice at London Business School (LBS), to its board of directors.

"Francois' extensive network and his prominent role as Executive Dean will provide Tanla unprecedented access to LBS' global alumni community, thus enabling us to engage with exceptional talent, foster innovation, and drive transformative change. His addition to our board aligns with Tanla's vision of accelerating our global growth and strengthening our foothold in new markets," said Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO of Tanla Platforms Limited.

Before taking on his current role as Executive Dean, Francois served as the Dean and Chief Executive Officer of LBS, where he led the institution through pivotal transformations, including a strategic rebranding and remarkable financial recovery in the wake of the pandemic. Under his leadership, LBS launched initiatives that raised £30 million in scholarships to advance gender and socio-economic equity. His vision for innovation and transformation not only reshaped the school's approach to education but also cemented its position among the world's top-ranked business schools, with a steadfast commitment to diversity and inclusion.

"I'm excited to join Tanla's Board of Directors and work with such a visionary leadership team," said Francois Ortalo-Magne. "Tanla is at the forefront, driving digital transformation and setting new standards in enterprise communication. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and innovation." said Francois Ortalo-Magne.

Francois Ortalo-Magne holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Minnesota and has held various leadership roles, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). He is known for his ability to foster collaboration, inspire creativity, and lead organizations toward transformative growth.

With the addition of Francois Ortalo-Magne, the Tanla board now consists of six members.

About Tanla

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms Limited has revolutionized digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovation-led SaaS business. Wisely ATP, Tanla's patented enterprise grade platform offers private, secure, and trusted experiences for enterprises and mobile carriers. Headquartered in Hyderabad (India), Tanla is the preferred partner for over 2,000 enterprises across various industries, including global tech giants like Google, Meta, and Truecaller. Tanla is recognized as a 'Visionary' in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS and is ranked among the "1000 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific" by the Financial Times. Tanla is publicly traded on the NSE and BSE (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790) and is included in prestigious indices such as the Nifty 500, BSE 500, Nifty Digital Index, FTSE Russell, and MSCI.

For more information:

www.tanla.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor