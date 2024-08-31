Tapan Acharya Takes the Helm as President of Goa AVCG XR: A New Era of Innovation and Leadership

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 31: In a significant development for the Goa Animation, Visual Effects, Comics, and Gaming (AVCG) XR community, Tapan Acharya, Actor, Filmmaker and Sport Administrators (President of Roll Ball Federation of India) has been appointed as the president of the newly formed body. This appointment marks a pivotal moment for the organization, signaling a fresh wave of leadership and vision that aims to steer the industry towards greater innovation and growth.

A New Leadership Team to Drive Change

Under the mentorship of the esteemed Ashish Kulkarni Chairman FCCI Forum AVGC-XR India, the organization has strategically positioned itself for success by appointing a robust team of leaders. Shri Kishore Sahit has been named the vice-president, bringing his extensive experience and strategic acumen to the table. Rohit Khandekar, appointed as Gen Secretary, is set to play a crucial role in maintaining the organization's operational efficiency, while Vinay Bhat, as joint secretary, will support Khandekar in driving key initiatives forward. Shri.Jeetendra Shikerkar has been entrusted with the role of treasurer, ensuring financial stewardship and transparency.

Dynamic Executive Committee to Propel Innovation

The executive committee, which plays a vital role in shaping the organization's future, includes six dynamic members: Yugank Naik, Pradyumn Naik, Paresh Naik, Vinit Kundaikar, Makarand Tilve, and Megharaj Akarkar. These individuals are known for their expertise and commitment to the AVCG XR sector. The inclusion of representatives from the Goa IT Corporation and the Government of Goa further underscores the organization's commitment to fostering a collaborative ecosystem that leverages both private and public sector strengths.

Tapan Acharya: The Center of Attraction

Tapan Acharya's appointment as president has generated considerable excitement and optimism within the community. Known for his visionary approach and passion for the AVCG XR industry, Tapan Acharya is expected to bring a fresh perspective and invigorate the organization's strategies. His leadership is anticipated to drive the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and create opportunities for professionals and enthusiasts in Goa.

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future for Goa's AVCG XR Industry

With this new team at the helm, the Goa AVCG XR body is poised to make significant strides in advancing the sector. The blend of experienced leaders, enthusiastic committee members, and strategic public-private partnerships sets the stage for a future where Goa could become a leading hub for animation, visual effects, comics, gaming, and XR technology.

Positioning Goa on the Global Stage

With the establishment of the Goa AVGC-XR Association and its experienced leadership team, there is a renewed focus on positioning Goa as a key player in the global AVGC-XR landscape. The association plans to organize workshops, seminars, and conferences that showcase local talent and attract international experts, fostering a culture of creativity and excellence. Acharya and his team are committed to making Goa a recognized center for world-class AVGC-XR content creation and production.

Driving Economic Growth and Employment

The Goa AVGC-XR Association under Tapan Acharya's leadership is also focused on driving economic growth and creating job opportunities within Goa's AVGC-XR sectors. By attracting investments and encouraging the establishment of AVGC-XR companies in the region, the association aims to boost local employment and contribute significantly to Goa's economic development.

The community eagerly awaits the initiatives and programs that this new leadership will introduce, confident that under the guidance of Tapan Acharya and the executive team, the Goa AVCG XR body will reach new heights and foster a vibrant, innovative environment for all its members.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor