Tarang First-Ever Exquisite Art Exhibition By The Children Of Migrant Workers In Delhi-Ncr

New Delhi [India], September 13: M3M Foundation, in collaboration with YFLO Delhi, is excited to present "Tarang," a week-long art exhibition featuring paintings by underprivileged children from labour sites surrounding Delhi-NCR. The exhibition will be held from September 13-19, 2024, at the All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society, 1 Rafi Marg, New Delhi. This unique exhibition highlights the exceptional artistic talents of young artists. It reflects YFLO Delhi & M3M Foundation's dedication to empowering underprivileged communities through its education, health, environment and livelihood initiatives.

Tarang is the culmination of M3M Foundation's iMpower program, which aims to bridge learning gaps and prepare children from labourer families for mainstream education. This program has been instrumental in nurturing the creative skills of these young artists, providing them with the tools and encouragement to explore their artistic potential. Through Tarang, the M3M Foundation aims to showcase how art can be a transformative tool for personal and educational development, offering these children a platform to express their dreams and aspirations.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson YFLO Delhi & Trustee M3M Foundation, shared her vision for the exhibition, expressing, "Tarang represents a wave of change, showcasing the incredible potential of young artists from underprivileged backgrounds. Through initiatives like these, we aim to support these talented children and many more in the future, empowering them to rise above their circumstances and achieve their dreams."

The exhibition will feature 56 paintings by 27 children from our iMpower program, showcasing diverse themes and styles, including rural life, Madhubani art, folk paintings, and natural objects. These artworks not only celebrate the children's achievements but also serve as a powerful testament to the role of art in fostering personal growth and community engagement.

Among the artists are Kavita, Sajid, Anushree, Rahul, Sonam, Muskan, Munni, Rajlaxmi, and Badal from the iMpower program, Aide et Action, Tyagiwada Club, who have explored themes such as village life and folk art. Halima, Farjana, and Aisha have created beautiful designs and Mehndi-inspired paintings. Kavita, a 10-year-old from the Tyagiwada Club, has painted nine pieces depicting flowers, leaves, birds, and women despite her family's financial struggles. Sajid, whose parents face similar hardships, has also created

meticulous artworks. From the Bright Orange Club, Dimpy has depicted a fisherwoman in her vibrant painting, while Anjali, Nisha, and Nafeesa from the Sector 65 Club have also presented their impressive work.

The exhibition will also be graced by the presence of several eminent guests from the art world, including Ananda Moy Banerji, Kavita Nayar, Shovin Bhattacharjee, Santosh Verma, Sanjay Roy, Krishnendu Pore, and Joyattam Dutta Roy. These distinguished guests bring a wealth of artistic expertise and passion, enhancing the event's prestige and supporting the Foundation's mission to nurture young talent.

The collaboration between M3M Foundation and YFLO Delhi highlights a shared commitment to community development and empowerment. YFLO Delhi, a platform for young women leaders, a movement focused on unlocking potential through innovative initiatives, both align with the values of M3M Foundation in creating opportunities for underserved communities.

M3M Foundation & YFLO Delhi invites art enthusiasts, media representatives, and the public to attend "Tarang" and experience the extraordinary talent and creativity of these young artists. The exhibition is a celebration of the immense potential within underserved communities and a testament to the power of collaborative efforts in driving social change.

Event Details:

Name: Tarang

Date: September 13-19, 2024

Venue: All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society, 1 Rafi Marg, New Delhi, 110001

About M3M Foundation:

M3M Foundation is committed to fostering sustainable development across various sectors in India. Through initiatives focusing on education, healthcare, skill development, and community welfare, M3M Foundation strives to positively impact society, enriching lives and fostering inclusive growth.

For more details, visit https://m3mfoundation.org/

