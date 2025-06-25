TaskUs India Awarded as One of Asia's Most Inspiring Workplaces in 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 25:TaskUs (Nasdaq: TASK), a global leader in outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience, has been named one of Asia's Most Inspiring Workplaces for 2025 by the Inspiring Workplaces Group (IWG). The recognition highlights the organization's unwavering focus on innovation, inclusion and an employee-first mindset, evaluated across six pillars: culture and purpose, leadership, well-being, inclusion, employee voice and overall experience.

"We're deeply honored to be recognized on this prestigious platform," said Sapna Bhambani, Senior Vice President of Operations and Country Leader, TaskUs India. "This award reflects the intentional culture we've built- one that champions psychological safety, celebrates individuality and supports personal and professional growth at every step. Our people power our performance and this culture drives our success."

With a workforce of over 12,000, the India operations have distinguished themselves through a frontline-first philosophy and a comprehensive set of employee-centric initiatives. These include inclusive medical coverage, enhanced leave policies, robust career development programs and a strong focus on mental wellness. The company also runs signature programs such as Hope Beyond Life, which provides continued support to families of deceased employees including healthcare, scholarships and employment assistance underscoring its long-term commitment to care.

Workspaces in Indore, Gurugram and Mohali are thoughtfully designed to support well-being and inclusivity, with on-site gyms, daycare centers and gender-neutral restrooms, enabling work-life integration and accessibility.

The Asia recognition for India adds to a growing list of global accolades the company has earned in 2025, with operations in the Philippines also recognized, Colombia honored in Latin America and Greece being featured among the top workplaces in Europe - underscoring the brand's consistent commitment to people-first practices across regions worldwide.

TaskUs India is also a certified Great Place To Work® for both 2023 and 2025, highlighting its leadership in shaping the future of work.

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience for the world's most innovative companies. Known for its people-first culture and operational excellence, TaskUs enables clients to protect, scale, and elevate their brands. As of March 31, 2025, TaskUs had a global workforce of approximately 61,400 teammates across 28 locations in 12 countries, including India, the United States, and the Philippines. The company serves high-growth sectors such as social media, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, streaming, healthcare, and more.

