Tata CLiQ's Moments that CLiQ Sale brings irresistible offers on fashion, luxury, and beauty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: The Tata Group's flagship e-commerce platformsTata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Paletteare hosting Moments that CLiQ Sale, a shopping extravaganza that encourages consumers to refresh their wardrobes and homes to make every social gathering and occasion memorable given the upcoming festive season. This highly anticipated 11-day sale, starting from August 1 to August 11, will allow consumers to enjoy huge savings across categories such as apparel, accessories, beauty, eyewear, footwear, home, jewellery, watches, and more.

Gopal Asthana, Chief Executive Officer, Tata CLiQ, said, "We are excited to announce Moments that CLiQ Sale that allows consumers to maximise savings on leading global and Indian brands on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette. August marks the beginning of the festive season, a time when people reunite with family and friends, which offers the perfect opportunity to refresh and upgrade wardrobes and homes. For this sale event, we have expanded our assortment further across various categories on all three platforms, allowing consumers to browse and shop from a wide range of collections. We look forward to a phenomenal response to Moments that CLiQ Sale as we continue to focus our efforts on becoming the preferred platform for fashion, luxury, and beauty."

Avail up to 85% off on the latest collections curated from leading brands across fashion and lifestyle on Tata CLiQ, one of India's leading e-commerce destinations. Consumers can also enjoy added benefits such as additional coupons, assured cashback, and bank offers.

Elevate your style as menswear and womenswear brands including BIBA, Jack & Jones, Levi's, Only, U.S. Polo Assn., W, and more are up to 30-80% off. adidas, Puma, and Woodland in the footwear category are up to 70% off. It's also the best time to shop for a new timepiece, as watches from brands like Armani Exchange, Fossil, and Titan, are up to 20-80% off. One can grab the best offers in the accessories category, which is up to 90% off.

Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's premier luxury lifestyle platform, invites consumers to avail up to 50% off leading global and Indian premier and luxury brands across categories.

It's the best time to shop for apparel, as brands like Boss, Calvin Klein, Gant, Forever New, Lacoste, True Religion, and Tommy Hilfiger are up to 40-60% off. Aldo, Bugatti, Ecco, New Balance, Under Armour, and more in the footwear category are up to 35-50% off. The Indiluxe section, which features prominent homegrown labels, has attractive offers on brands like Ganga Fashion, House of Ritu Kumar, Isharya, Masaba, Mokobara, OMA, Saint G, and Satya Paul.

In the fashion jewellery category, leading brands like Emporio Armani, Michael Kors, and Swarovski are up to 50% off. Watch enthusiasts are in for a treat as brands like Just Cavalli, Maserati, Michael Kors, and Seiko are up to 10-50% off. Shop for trendy sunglasses from Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Rayban, Tom Ford, and Versace, which will have offers one can't simply miss. In the accessories category, brands like Aldo, Guess, Samsonite, and Tommy Hilfiger are up to 30-50% off. Save big on home brands like Le Creuset, Noritake, Smeg, and Spread Spain, which are up to 10-40% off.

Treat yourself to fragrances from Chopard, Giorgio Armani, and Jean Paul Gaultier that are up to 20-50% off. In addition, get gifts with purchases from Jo Malone London, Tom Ford, and Yves Saint Laurent. In beauty, avail offers and complimentary gifts from Dyson, Estee Lauder, M.A.C, Moroccanoil, Shiseido, and more.

Enjoy up to 60% off on Tata CLiQ Palette, India's beauty matchmaker. The platform is offering the biggest beauty brands at unbeatable prices, allowing consumers to stock up on beauty essentials and indulge in luxurious products.

Shop for makeup must-haves from brands like Colorbar, Lakme, Maybelline New York, and Sugar Cosmetics, which are up to 25-50% off. Skincare essentials from Cetaphil and L'Oreal Paris, along with The Body Shop in the bath and body care category, will have offers one can't miss. Make the most of special offers on haircare brands like Sebastian Professional and Schwarzkopf Professional, as well as beauty tools from Dyson, Ikonic Me, and Philips. Fragrances from Ajmal, Guess, and Skinn by Titan are up to 50-65% off.

In the luxury beauty section, avail gifts with purchases from renowned brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, and Milkshake. In the fragrance section, Azzaro, Carolina Herrara, and Ferragamo are up to 10-40% off. Forest Essentials in bath and body and Olaplex in haircare are also offering complimentary gifts.

Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette are offering a 10% instant discount on ICICI bank credit cards. This offer is only valid from 31 July - 11 August 2024. *TC&C apply

