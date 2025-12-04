Tata Communications Acquires Majority Stake in Commotion Inc., Fast-Tracking AI-Led Transformation Across Its Digital Fabric

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Tata Communications, a leading global communications technology player, today announced that it has acquired 51% stake in Commotion Inc., a leading AI-native Enterprise SaaS Platform company with operations in the US and India.

This acquisition marks a significant step in accelerating AI integration across Tata Communications' Digital Fabric offerings, particularly within its Customer Interaction Suite, that includes Tata Communications Kaleyra,to deliver contextual and converged AI driven experiences for both customers and employees. Commotion's orchestration engine will integrate with Kaleyra's core components including channels, Kaleyra TX Hub, and CCaaS to automate and intelligently guide end-to-end customer journeys, shifting engagement from reactive responses to predictive and generative interactions.

Commotion powers global enterprises with three force-multiplying pillars:

- Omnichannel CX Automation for real-time, data-driven, hyperpersonalised engagement

- Voice AI solutions built on ultra-low latency speech-to-speech AI models

- Business-Ready Autonomous Digital Agents that are compliant, intelligent, policy-aware AI entities that operate continuously across customer-facing and internal enterprise functions

The platform unifies Voice AI, Agentic AI Builder, and Omnichannel Journey Orchestration, enabling brands to automate complex work and deliver real-time, personalised engagement at scale, while simultaneously transforming enterprise operations through AI-powered digital support.

Acquiring Commotion and integrating its capabilities into its Digital Fabric, will further accelerate Tata Communications' own AI adoption and advance its journey to becoming an AI-first organisation. This development builds on its ongoing efforts to help enterprises shift from AI experimentation to scalable, business-critical transformation.

A. S. Lakshminarayanan, MD & CEO, Tata Communications, said: "This acquisition marks a significant step in our journey to redefine customer experience in the AI era. With Commotion's capabilities already integrated into Tata Communications Kaleyra, we are seeing phenomenal customer traction. We expect this momentum to further accelerate our evolution into an AI-first organisation, making our Digital Fabric more intelligent, adaptive, and future ready."

Murali Swaminathan, CEO, Commotion Inc., added: "We are thrilled to announce this significant milestone in our journey. This isn't just about capital. It's about conviction, shared purpose, and the power of combining our innovation velocity with Tata Communications' global reach, trusted brand and digital expertise. Together, we will unlock AI's full potential in many industry sectors, building solutions that scale responsibly and transform the way the world works. The future isn't just coming - it's here, and it's global."

The transaction will be executed as a cash-only acquisition on a fully diluted basis through a Stock Purchase Agreement.

To explore this in more detail, please click on the link:

https://www.tatacommunications.com/kaleyra/commotion

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811674/Tata_Communications_Logo.jpg

