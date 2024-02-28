Tata Group will soon announce mega investment in semiconductor sector: Chandrasekaran

Chennai, Feb 28 Multi-product conglomerate Tata Group will soon announce its next big investment in the semiconductor and mobile battery manufacturing businesses, a top official of Tata Sons said on Wednesday.

Accepting the MMA-Amalgamations Business Leadership Award 2023 and delivering the 20th Anantharamakrishnan Memorial Lecture here on 'India’s Leadership in a Pivotal Decade', Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said the group will soon announce its investment to manufacture semiconductors.

Chandrasekaran also said the group will soon announce investment in mobile battery products as well.

According to him, the group will be doing many things relating to mobile phones.

“The job is just the beginning,” Chandrasekaran added while talking about the kind of business opportunities that the Tata Group will be opting for.

He said the group exited the mobile telephone business and other businesses whose contributions were marginal and focused on cash flows for all its businesses, simplified every business and worked to scale them up.

Speaking on his learnings as a business leader, Chandrasekaran said it is always 'values first and valuations next'.

He said business valuations are an outcome of the input. While input can be controlled, the outcome cannot be controlled, he said.

According to Chandrasekaran, like an athlete working his different muscles depending on the type of terrain, a company has to work its different muscles to stay alive and move forward.

As regards the competition, he said every company should run its own race, and provide value to its customers.

Chandrasekaran also said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has done a tremendous job with every major global company wanting to source from India or manufacture in India.

He said that in geopolitics, India is finding its own place in the new order.

