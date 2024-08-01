Tata Motors' sales dip in July, commercial vehicles see 18 per cent drop YoY

Mumbai, Aug 1 Tata Motors on Thursday reported a total sale of 71,996 vehicles in July, a significant drop from 80,633 units sold during the same period last year.

The total domestic sales dipped 11 per cent, to 70,161 units against 78,844 in July last year.

When it comes to commercial vehicles, the company sold 27,042 units last month, down 18 per cent from July last year (32,944 units).

Total passenger vehicle sales (including EVs) stood at 44,954 units, down 6 per cent from 47,689 units in the same period last year.

Segment-wise, the company saw a dip in domestic sales of medium and heavy intermediate commercial vehicles (MH & ICV) in July, including trucks and buses, at 11,174 units, compared to 13,291 units in July last year.

Total sales for MH & ICV domestic and international Business in July, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,886 units — compared to 13,830 units in July 2023, the automaker informed.

For the April-June period of this fiscal, the global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range were at 93,410, higher by 6 per cent over Q1 FY24.

The company recorded global wholesales of passenger vehicles (including electric vehicles) at 138,682, lower by 1 per cent.

For the Q1 FY25, the sales in the domestic and international markets stood at 229,891 vehicles, compared to 226,245 units during Q1 FY24.

Driven by friendly government policies, rapid urbanisation and economic growth, sales volumes of commercial vehicles (CV) have nearly recovered to the pre-Covid times.

