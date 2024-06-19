Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicles by up to 2 pc
By IANS | Published: June 19, 2024 05:22 PM2024-06-19T17:22:07+5:302024-06-19T17:25:07+5:30
New Delhi, June 19 Tata Motors announced on Wednesday that it will hike the prices of its commercial ...
New Delhi, June 19 Tata Motors announced on Wednesday that it will hike the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 per cent with effect from July 1 to offset the impact of rising commodity prices.
Tata Motors, India's top automaker by revenue, earlier raised the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 per cent in March.
The company said the price hike will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, but vary according to models and variants.
Part of the $150 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Limited, a $44 billion company, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app