Tata Power receives nod to set up 150 MW solar project in Maharashtra

Tata Power subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy has received the 'Letter of Award' (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) to set up a 150 MW solar project in Solapur.

Tata Power said in a statement on Wednesday the project will be commissioned within 18 months from the agreement execution date.

Ashish Khanna, the CEO, of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, said: "We feel honoured to receive the LoA from MSEDCL for the 150MW solar project. The award is in line with our commitment to creating a sustainable ecosystem for transitioning towards a greener future and affirms our potential to deliver world-class solar projects."

With this, the total renewables capacity of Tata Power's arm reaches 5,786 MW with an installed capacity of 3,877 MW (Solar - 2,949 MW and Wind - 928 MW) and 1,909 MW under various stages of implementation.

Tata Power has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission and distribution, coal and freight, logistics, and trading.

( With inputs from ANI )

