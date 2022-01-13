TATA Projects strengthens Africa footprint with orders totalling about USD 323

, one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, is now expanding its global footprint with an array of projects in the Transmission and Distribution sector. In spite of the pandemic induced pause, TATA Projects has bagged orders worth approximately USD 323 million for Transmission and Distribution projects across Africa.

In East Africa region, TATA Projects has been awarded a USD 79 million AfDB funded project for 280km 400kV D/C overhead transmission line from Nyakanazi to Kigoma in Tanzania.

In West Africa region, TATA Projects secured contracts worth around USD 244 million, having mix of Transmission Line, Sub-station and Distribution projects. TATA Projects signed an approximately USD 106 million contract for a distribution project in Mali being funded by World Bank under the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Access Program. Additionally, it also secured a Sub-station Extension order from EDM, Mali.

TATA Projects further strengthens its presence in the region by securing around 500km of 330kV overhead transmission line projects in Burkina Faso and Niger, having approximate worth of USD 110 million, funded by World Bank and AfDB.

After strengthening its presence in East and West Africa, TATA Projects has successfully forayed into the Central African nation of Cameroon, wherein the company was awarded a transmission line project worth around USD 21 million, being funded by World Bank.

Speaking about the company's growth in Africa, Rajesh Kumar Pandey, SBU Head - International Business, TATA Projects Ltd, said, "Electricity is a necessity and implementation of these projects will touch a larger populace and connect them to an improved system. This contributes to the Sustainable Development Goal number 7 i.e. ensuring access to 'Affordable and Clean Energy' for all. As we transcend, we need to measure ourselves in sequential journey of touch, connect, access, effectiveness and affordability to have sustainable growth of the Community, Country and Co-existence of TATA."

Upon completion, these projects will enhance system capacities, unlock demand centers and make power accessible to consumers, ushering development and economic prosperity in the region.

TATA Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up fully integrated rail & metro lines, commercial buildings and townships, data centres & airports, power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, oil & gas refineries, chemical process plants, water and wastewater management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.

It is currently executing some of the most marquee projects across India such as New Parliament Building, Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, Multiple Stretches Of Dedicated Freight Corridors, and Metro Rail Lines across multiple cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability.

Photo: Photo: Photo:

CONTACT: Sandeep Menezes, , Senior Manager - Marketing Communications, TATA Projects Ltd., +91- 99200 74163 ; Naresh Sharma, , Head - Marketing Communications, TATA Projects Ltd.

This story is provided by PR Newswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor