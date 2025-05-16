TATA.ev launches 10TATA.ev megachargers towards the target of 4 lakh charging points by 2027

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : TATA.ev, has launched its first 10 high-speed TATA.ev MegaChargers in collaboration with ChargeZone and Statiq, aligns with the company's bold commitment to scale India's EV charging infrastructure to 400,000 charge points by 2027.

The chargers are strategically located along key highways and in major urban centers, designed to support both long-distance EV travelers and daily city commuters.

Through its Open Collaboration framework, TATA.ev has formed impactful partnerships with Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

The TATA.ev MegaCharger network is a flagship initiative under this framework, focused on offering ultra-fast, dependable charging solutions that elevate the overall EV ownership experience.

Commenting on the launch, Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, "At a time when EV adoption is on its growth path, ubiquitous and dependable charging infrastructure is the need of the hour. We are on a mission to provide fast, reliable, and effortless charging that enables seamless mobility across the country - and we are just getting started."

In addition to rapid charging, each site provides premium amenities such as dining, restrooms, parking bays, and in some cases, co-working spaces and retail outlets.

On the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, TATA.ev has installed three MegaChargers in partnership with ChargeZone.

These include a flagship 400 kW charging station at Shreenath Food Hub in Vadodara, capable of charging six vehicles simultaneously and delivering up to 150 km of range in just 15 minutes.

The other two locationsShanti Complex in Vapi and Hotel Xpress Inn in Ghodbunderfeature 120 kW chargers. All three locations are spaced 150-200 km apart to support smooth long-distance travel between Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Along the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, four MegaChargers have been installed in collaboration with Statiq at SS Plaza in Gurugram, Hotel Old Rao in Kaprivas, Asli Pappu Dhaba in Hamzapur, and Hotel Highway King in Shahpura.

Positioned at roughly 60 km intervals across the 270 km stretch, these 120 kW chargers offer consistent coverage for EV travelers and are situated near popular eateries and rest stops, providing both convenience and hospitality.

TATA.ev has also set up a 120 kW MegaCharger on the Pune-Nashik Highway at Akash Misal House in Rajgurunagar, in association with ChargeZone. This location, placed mid-way between the two cities, ensures efficient intercity EV mobility across Maharashtra.

In Bengaluru, a MegaCharger has been installed at Monk Mansion in Electronic City. Developed in partnership with Statiq, this site is tailored for the city's tech-savvy professionals and urban commuters, offering fast charging along with access to 24/7 cafes, Wi-Fi, co-working spaces, and shopping outlets.

Lastly, in the scenic city of Udaipur, TATA.ev has collaborated with ChargeZone to set up a 120 kW MegaCharger at Ramee Royal Resort. Designed for both tourists and locals, the location features multiple amenities including cafes, lounges, and internet access, making EV charging a comfortable and enjoyable experience.

