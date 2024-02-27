TCI's Safe Safar Puts Road Safety in the Spotlight During Road Safety Month

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], February 27: In the heartlands of India, where roads tell stories of adventure and caution, TCI Group, India's leading integrated supply chain and logistics solution provider, proudly declares the successful culmination of its TCI Safe Safar Road Safety Month celebration, spanning from January 15th to February 14th, 2024. This extensive initiative, held across numerous locations nationwide, was dedicated to instilling awareness about road safety, with a special emphasis on High Accident Zones on National Highways.

"Safar ko banao surakshit, har mod pe rakho vishwas!" - A Journey of Spreading Awareness

Aligned with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) report, TCI Safe Safar embarked on a mission to safeguard two high-risk corridors of India's national highways:

* Bangalore to Chennai (through Bangalore Chennai Highway) & Chennai to Salem (through NH32) covered key locations such as Hosur, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Kanchipuram, Sriperambadur, Madhvaram / Ennore Port in Chennai, Dabaspet and Doddballapur in Bangalore.

* Greater Noida to Agra (through Yamuna Expressway) & Agra to Lucknow (Through Agra Lucknow Expressway) covered Noida, Faridabad, Rudrapur, Pantnagar, Bazpur, Badaun, Khatima, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Pryagraj, Varanasi.

Nukkad Natak: The Tale of Safeguarding

Central to TCI Group's flagship health and safety program, TCI Safe Safar, aims to address key aspects of road safety, including making roads safer, preventing accidents, and enhancing the status of drivers in the industry. A pivotal component of this initiative is the Nukkad Natak (street play), which is done in specially designed trucks.

During the national road safety month, over 50 events were organized, with more than 7,000 drivers participating and taking the pledge. Thus far, we have captured over a million smiles in TCI Safe Safar's five year long journey.

Unlike conventional cautionary tales, TCI Safe Safar positions drivers as the heroes of this narrative, empowering them to lead the charge towards safer roads.

Join the Journey - "Chalo saath milkar, suraksha ka vaada karein, aur ek surakshit kal ke sapne sajayein!" "Ghar jaana hai na? Dhyaan Do, Jaan Nahi!"

TCI Safe Safar by Transport Corporation of India Ltd. (TCI Group) remains committed to spreading awareness on road safety, emphasizing a collaborative approach towards creating safer roads for all.

TCI invites all readers to take the safety pledge on www.tcisafesafar.com and be a part of the Road Safety Movement. Together we can #MakeTheDifference.

www.instagram.com/reel/C2iIRGhsq4w/?igsh=MWl3c2Fubnc3M2wxYw==

Group TCI, with revenues of over Rs. 6200 Cr is India's leading integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider. TCI group with expertise developed over 6 decades has an extensive network of company owned offices, 14 Mn. sq. ft. of warehousing space and a strong team of trained employees. With its customer-centric approach, world class resources, state-of-the-art technology and professional management, the group follows strong corporate governance and is committed to value creation for its stakeholders and social responsibilities. Its product offering includes:

TCI Freight: India's leading surface transport entity. This division is fully equipped to provide total transport solutions for cargo of any dimension or product segment. It transports cargo on FTL (Full truck load)/ LTL (Less than truck load)/ Small packages and consignments/ Over Dimensional cargo.

TCI Seaways: TCI Seaways is well equipped with six ships in its fleet and caters to the coastal cargo requirements for transporting containers and bulk cargo. Being the pioneers in multimodal coastal shipping and container cargo movement and transportation services, TCI Seaways connects India with its western, eastern, and southern ports.

TCI Supply Chain Solutions: TCI SCS is a single window enabler of integrated supply chain solutions right from conceptualization and designing the logistics network to actual implementation. The core service offerings are Supply Chain Consultancy, Inbound Logistics, Warehousing / Distribution Centre Management & Outbound Logistics.

TCI Chemical Logistics Solutions: A subdivision of TCI which provides storage of chemicals - liquid, dry and gases in compliant warehouses and movement in ISO tank containers, gas tankers and flexi tanks by Rail, Road and Coastal.

TCI Cold Chain Solutions Ltd.: Integrated cold chain service provider to meet the needs of temperature-controlled warehousing and distribution services. The facility caters to the needs of various industries such as agriculture products, processed foods, life sciences, healthcare, specialty chemicals, among others.

TCI CONCOR Multimodal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.: An end-to-end multimodal logistics solutions provider, it is a joint venture between TCI and Concor. This segment synergises the strengths, infrastructure and capabilities of TCI Group with rail infrastructure of Concor. It establishes a cost-effective integrated rail-road service.

Transystem: Transystem Logistics International Pvt. Ltd., (TLI) a JV between TCI and Mitsui & Co., carved its niche by offering high quality integrated logistics solutions to Japanese Automotive Manufacturers and Suppliers in India. TLI offers a wide range of services like IBL for Production Parts (Just in Time basis) OBL, Warehousing, Spare Parts delivery (After Sales Service), CKD container transportation etc.

TCI Express Ltd.: A leading express distribution specialist that offers a single window door-to-door & time definite solution for customers' express requirements. It serves across 40,000 locations in India and 202 countries abroad.

TCI Developers Ltd.: It undertakes development of large modern Warehouses, Logistics Parks etc.

TCI Foundation: As the group's social arm, TCIF fulfils corporate social responsibility and runs charitable hospitals and schools for the under-privileged in the rural areas. It has also collaborated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation & National Aids Control Organization to run programs on AIDS interventions and education among the vulnerable trucking community.

TCI Institute of Logistics (TCIIL): It is driven by the objective to create a platform for the industry that would foster professionalization for different job roles in the logistics sector. By focusing on emerging trends, industry-specific problems of national importance, and global standards in logistics and supply chain management, TCIIL strives to enable higher efficiency, enhanced profitability, and improving solutions to macro level issues in the logistics services industry.

