TCL announces exciting Festive Deals on its Ultra-HD QLED TV range

New Delhi [India], October 21: As the festive season is around the corner, TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and one of the dominant players in the global TV industry has announced exciting deals and offers on its range of Ultra-HD QLED TVs, exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart. TCL, which has teamed up with Rohit Sharma continues to elevate the festive celebrations of customers with unbeatable offers on select models.

The exciting festive deals are available on two of its standout models TCL C61B - exclusively available on Amazon and TCL P71B Pro - available on both Amazon and Flipkart. Known for redefining the home entertainment experience, TCL will offer great deals on both models, valid till Diwali.

Delighted for the festive offer, Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India said, "We have always been at the forefront of innovation and excellence in the home entertainment space. We are thrilled to announce exciting offers that demonstrate our commitment to elevate the viewing experience for Indian families. This Diwali, we look forward to TCL bringing unmatched entertainment to homes with their festive offers."

TCL C61B model boasts vibrant 4K picture quality, Dolby Audio, and smart tech capabilities. This makes it a perfect addition to your home for festive movie marathons and family gatherings. On the other hand, TCL P71B Pro takes the entertainment experience to the next level with its sleek design, ultra-slim profile, and stunning display that brings every detail to life.

TCL is a globally recognised brand known for its commitment of making high-quality entertainment accessible to all. With the perfect blend of aesthetics, functionality, and affordability, the C61B and P71B Pro models are designed to enhance the festive mood in every Indian's home.

