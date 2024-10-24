TCL Announces Exclusive Festive Offers on Ultra HD QLED & LED TV Models

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 24: TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and a global player in the TV industry that has teamed up with Rohit Sharma, has announced exciting deals and offers on Ultra-HD QLED & Ultra-HD LED TV models, exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart. With this Diwali offer, TCL continues to ignite the spirit of festive celebrations among customers by offering unbeatable offers on select TV models.

TCL has announced the deal on two of its latest QLED & LED Ultra HD TVs - the C69B and V6B models. As the festive season approaches, TCL enhances the viewing experience for its customers, announcing once in a lifetime offer.

As part of the deal, TCL's C69B is available exclusively on Flipkart at a highly competitive price point. Available in two sizes - 43 & 55 inches; this QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV delivers stunning picture quality and vivid colours. With a sleek design and advanced features, it becomes an ideal choice for consumers looking to elevate their home entertainment experience.

In addition, TCL's V6B model will be available on both Amazon and Flipkart, providing consumers with the flexibility to shop the product from their preferred shopping partner. The V6B range available in various sizes starting from 43-inch till 75-inch is a Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV, 2024 Edition that combines exceptional performance with smart features. Its thin metallic bezel design and vibrant colours ensure an immersive viewing experience.

Elated with the announcement of festive offers, Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India said, "We are excited to bring these exclusive deals to our Indian customers this festive season. Both models exhibit the pinnacle of home entertainment and immersive experience. We are confident that our customers will appreciate the value and innovation we have integrated in both models."

The festive deals on both models will be available for a limited time till Diwali. Customers can make the most of their holiday shopping and enjoy the benefits of TCL's advanced technology to elevate their home entertainment experience.

Both models - C69B and V6B boasts a perfect blend of design, functionality, and affordability. They are designed to enhance the festive mood in every Indian's home, bringing every picture detail to life.

About TCL

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 countries globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. The company has achieved the "Top 1 spot in the 98-inches TV" category and has also been ranked global "Top 2 TV Brand" according to OMDIA for two consecutive years.

Visit TCL India home page at https://www.tcl.com/in/en

