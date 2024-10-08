TCL offers an exciting chance to meet Rohit Sharma and win gifts worth up to Rs. 1 Cr. as part of festive campaign

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 8: To ignite the spirit of upcoming festivities, TCL - a leading global brand in the Television and Home Appliances segment has launched yet another exclusive campaign, announcing exciting deals and gift offers on purchase of its TV range of 55" size and above, starting from 20th September to 10th November 2024.

This special festive offer is valid on the purchase of TCL's premium TV range of 55" size and above, as part of which, the company will be announcing the lucky winners every week. Lucky winners will get a chance to win interesting gifts worth up to INR 1 Cr. from TCL's exquisite range of products while a few selected winners will get a once in a lifetime chance to meet the Indian cricket team's sensation and captain, Rohit Sharma who is also the brand ambassador of TCL India.

Commenting on the announcement, Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India said, "We understand that festivals are a time for families to come together and enjoy special moments. Our festive offers are designed to make these moments even more memorable by providing our customers with the best technology at the best value. Whether you're upgrading your entertainment setup or gifting your loved ones, this is the perfect time to spread happiness and a spirit of harmony."

To participate in the lucky draw offer, the eligible customers have to scan a QR code and register themselves on TCL's microsite. Additionally, they have to follow the page and share a screenshot on their social media by tagging TCL India. To make the campaign viral, TCL has also released an integrated marketing campaign to bring people together and connect them like never before during the joyful time.

The big festive offer is valid for customers across PAN India on all sales channels including Amazon and Flipkart, Offline Retail Stores - Reliance Digital, Croma along with the Brand and all Dealership Stores across the country.

About TCL

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 countries globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. The company has achieved the "Top 1 spot in the 98-inches TV" category and has also been ranked global "Top 2 TV Brand" according to OMDIA for two consecutive years.

Visit TCL India home page at https://www.tcl.com/in/en

