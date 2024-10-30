TCS partners with Insper in Brazil, invest BRL 50Mn to accelerate innovation across South America

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a 10-year strategic partnership with Insper, one of Brazil's foremost institutions in higher education and research, with a substantial investment of BRL 50 million.

According to TCS, the collaboration aims to revolutionize industry innovation across South America, integrating advanced technologies like AI, GenAI, IoT, and spatial computing to address real-world challenges across various sectors.

The partnership will foster academic research, technology development, and industry engagement, with a strong focus on delivering innovative solutions through TCS's c.

This approach enables TCS to accelerate large-scale innovation, combining Insper's academic prowess and cutting-edge research infrastructure with TCS's global expertise and extensive customer base.

Clients throughout South America will have exclusive access to new technology prototypes, research insights, and collaborative innovation spaces that will drive tangible outcomes for businesses.

The TCS-Insper collaboration is set to spearhead multiple research initiatives with applications across banking, financial services, insurance, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Key projects include the development of satellite-based geo-sensing to optimize agricultural yield, IoT-enabled solutions to reduce downtime in offshore oil rigs, and AI-driven models to expedite the drug discovery process.

This broad focus highlights TCS and Insper's shared commitment to advancing South America's industrial and environmental sectors through next-generation technology.

Bruno Rocha, Country Head at TCS Brazil, said, "The common idea between the two institutions is to establish a bridge with the market to serve companies with different profiles more effectively. This partnership will allow us the access to academic expertise, ability to collaborate with the business and engineering capabilities Insper possesses, build a collaboration space for our customers to visit and bring the business, environmental and societal changes in Brazil for the better through our customers."

With a significant presence in Brazil for over 20 years, TCS recently expanded operations by opening a new delivery center in Londrina, Parana, projected to generate over 1,600 jobs within the next five years.

Across locations in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Londrina, TCS currently serves over 140 clients in sectors ranging from banking and insurance to telecommunications and retail.

TCS's longstanding commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce is underscored by its designation as a Top Employer in Brazil for ten consecutive years and the receipt of Sao Paulo's diversity seal in 2022.

Rodrigo Amantea, head of the Paulo Cunha Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hub at Insper, said, "This collaboration with TCS reinforces Insper's mission to promote innovation and transformation in Brazil."

He added, "The development of engineering and computing projects has been one of the pillars of our institution, and this partnership will place us at the forefront of developing solutions for real-time company problems. It will also help offer new learning and experience opportunities for our students."

