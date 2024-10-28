Team Detailing Solutions Rewards Employees with 28 Cars and 29 Bikes in an Exemplary Recognition Event

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 28: In a remarkable gesture of appreciation, Team Detailing Solutions, a leading structural steel design and detailing company based in Chennai, has rewarded its employees by gifting 28 cars and 29 bikes. This special event, named "Sharing is Caring," was spearheaded by the Managing Director and Founder, Sridhar Kannan, to acknowledge the employees' dedication and contributions.

During the event, Sridhar Kannan highlighted the company's commitment to recognizing and rewarding employees for their tireless efforts. "We wanted to express our gratitude for the hard work and unwavering commitment our employees have shown. They are our greatest assets, and we're proud to celebrate their contributions to the company's success," he stated.

The recognition was based on factors such as performance, tenure, and overall contributions to the company's growth. This generous gesture not only aims to boost employee morale but also reflects the company's values of appreciation, recognition, and fostering a positive work environment.

Commitment to Employee Welfare and Success

Team Detailing Solutions has a well-established history of prioritizing employee satisfaction and well-being. Over the years, the company has introduced a range of employee-centric initiatives, including:

Service Incentives: 6-year and 10-year service milestones

Project and Marriage Incentives

On-Time Salary

Regular Gifts: Cars, bikes, Ayudha Pooja gifts

Sorrow Relief Fund

Recreational Activities: Biennial company tours, movie outings with family, sports activities

"We believe that recognizing our employees for their hard work fosters motivation and loyalty. This recent event, like many of our initiatives, reinforces our commitment to their well-being," added Kannan.

The company's employee-focused culture has played a pivotal role in driving innovation, productivity, and customer satisfaction. With such initiatives, Team Detailing Solutions continues to lead by example in the industry, placing employee development and appreciation at the heart of its success.

About Team Detailing Solutions

Team Detailing Solutions is a leading structural steel design and detailing company based in Chennai, India, known for its innovative approaches and commitment to excellence. The company continues to focus on employee growth, development, and customer satisfaction, building a strong foundation for sustained success.

