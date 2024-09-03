Team Firefox Announces Himalayan Drives for 2024 & 2025

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 3: Team Firefox, comprising former Himalayan Rally participants, is excited to unveil the Himalayan Drives for 2024 and 2025. Continuing the legacy of the legendary Himalayan Rally, these events promise to captivate motorsport enthusiasts with unparalleled adventure and nostalgia.

Reflecting on Our Journey: Celebrating the 40th Anniversary

Our journey began with the NH Memorial Drive 2021, honoring the 1981 Himalayan Rally route and its founder, the late Mr. Nazir Hoosein. Following its success, we organized The Himalayan Drive 2022 to celebrate the 1982 route and pay tribute to rally legend Jayant Shah of Kenya.

In September 2023, The Himalayan Challenge took adventurers to Leh Ladakh and Umling La, the world's highest motorable road at 19,300 feet. Over 60 cars and 200 crew members participated in this record-breaking, nine-day adventure, with ceremonial flag-offs by the Governors of Haryana and UT Ladakh.

Exciting 2024 Event: The Mystique Himalayan Drive

Kicking off on November 21, 2024, The Mystique Himalayan Drive will traverse the stunning landscapes of North Sikkim and Bhutan, concluding in Siliguri on November 30. With 46 entries from India and abroad already confirmed, the event promises an exhilarating journey through the high Himalayas. Participants will enjoy curated experiences, including a stay at the luxurious Taj Guras Kutir in Gangtok.

Looking Forward to 2025: The Classic Himalayan Drive 2025

Scheduled from November 1-10, 2025, The Classic Himalayan Drive will spotlight classic cars, echoing trends in Europe and the UK. This international event will cover scenic routes through Mussoorie, Shimla, and Manali, with entries from Europe, the UK, Sri Lanka, and India. Eligible classic cars manufactured between 1955 and 2002 will be featured.

Rajan Syal of Team Firefox comments, “For us ex-Himalayan Rallyists, these drives are a nostalgic return to the thrill of the rally. The Classic Car Himalayan Drive will celebrate timeless beauties and cherished memories. We invite enthusiasts to join us for this historic journey through the magnificent Himalayas.”

About Team Firefox

Team Firefox continues to unite motoring enthusiasts, celebrating the grandeur of the Himalayas while reviving the spirit of the iconic Himalayan Rally.

