Team Russia wins the BMW Golf Cup World Final in Dubai

The World Final of the BMW Golf Cup drew to a close in Dubai this week.

After the pandemic meant it was not possible to stage the highlight of the biggest international tournament series for amateur golfers in 2020, the "Once in a Lifetime" experience returned this year.

The amateurs, who qualified for the World Final in their own countries, and their guests enjoyed a professional-standard international golf event in the desert metropolis, as well as many unforgettable hours both on and off the fascinating golf courses: the "Earth Course" and "Fire Course".

"On behalf of BMW, it is my pleasure to congratulate Team Russia and the individual winners on their success at the BMW Golf Cup World Final," said Stefan Ponikva, Head of BMW Brand Communication and Experience. "The BMW Golf Cup has been around for more than 30 years and remains young and attractive. This competition inspires so many people all over the world, making it the perfect fit for our customer-centred marketing approach."

The Russian Team amassed 276 points on its way to a commanding victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates - the same golf facility, at which the DP World Tour crowned its champion Collin Morikawa (USA) last month. They were followed by Team South Korea (266), Team Moldova (265) and Team Germany (261).

The individual Ladies competition was won by India's Parita Vinod Kothari (93 points), ahead of Irina Orlova from Moldova (92) and Russian Alesia Sazonova (90). Victory in the Men 1 category went to Moonhwi Lee from South Korea (100). He was joined on the podium by Italian Alberto Giarola (92) and Russia's Boris Krasnenkov (90). In the Men 2 competition, the top three was made up of Austrian Markus Rosenthaler (108), Luigi Valerio Castellano from Italy (104) and Germany's Heiko Soika (96).

All the winners were presented with their trophies by guest of honour Colin Montgomerie at the Gala Dinner. The Scottish golfing legend had previously delighted the world finalists with a golf clinic on the iconic 17th hole of the Earth Course.

"The BMW Golf Cup World Final is a wonderful event for golf enthusiasts all over the world, and I was only too pleased to accept BMW's invitation again," said Montgomerie. "At the World Final, people come together from so many different countries and cultures to enjoy an unforgettable experience together. They return home with new friendships that will last well beyond the World Final. That is worth more than any trophy and forms an integral part of the game of golf."

The competitors and their guests stayed at the luxury "Dubai The Obelisk" hotel and enjoyed exclusive evening events and an attractive fringe programme, which showcased the diversity of Dubai, from traditional Arabian elements to the attractions of a modern metropolis.

