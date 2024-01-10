Team Spirit Shines as Asian Granito Celebrates 3rd Season of AGL Cricket Tournament

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 10: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), a leading brand in luxury surface products such as Tiles, Marbles, Quartz, and Bathware solutions recently concluded its highly anticipated 3rd Season of AGL Cricket Tournament on January 6 and 7 at the Sunrise Cricket ground, Shela, Ahmedabad. The purpose of the tournament was to foster employee engagement and unity across various divisions, providing an opportunity for teams to come together and bond through the joy of sports.

A total of 12 spirited teams, representing diverse departments including Accounts, Production, Logistics, Exports, Marketing, Marble, HR, Bathware, Bonzer7, Commercial, and Sales, showcased their cricketing prowess in a thrilling display of talent and teamwork. The tournament, now in its third season, reached a wider audience as the entire event was live-streamed on YouTube, contributing to the growing popularity of this annual sports extravaganza.

“A key aspect of our corporate culture is to promote a healthy and spirited work environment. The 3rd Season Cricket Tournament embodies our commitment to nurturing teamwork and camaraderie among our employees. Through the platform of sports, we aim to not only celebrate individual and collective achievements but also strengthen the bonds that define us as a close-knit family,” said Mr. Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd.

In the esteemed presence of Chairman Shri Kamlesh Patel, the tournament kicked off on January 6th with a grand inauguration ceremony at Sunrise Cricket ground, marked by the solemn rendition of the National Anthem. The Chairman’s presence added a touch of prestige to the event, emphasizing the company’s commitment to employee engagement and a healthy work culture.

The semifinals witnessed intense competition, with AGL Export Thunders and AGL Logistic Legender emerging victorious, setting the stage for an epic showdown in the finals. The final match, a gripping 12-over contest, culminated in AGL Export Thunders securing the championship for the second time, reminiscent of their triumph in the inaugural AGL Premier League.

As a token of recognition, the winning team was awarded prestigious tournament cups, and medals were bestowed upon each player for their exceptional contributions to the victory. This gesture not only acknowledges their sporting prowess but also underscores the company’s commitment to celebrating and appreciating the efforts of its workforce.

The 3rd Season Cricket Tournament stands as a testament to Asian Granito India Ltd’s dedication to fostering a vibrant and engaged workplace through the spirit of sportsmanship. With each passing season, the tournament continues to reinforce the company’s values of teamwork, camaraderie, and a healthy work-life balance.

About Asian Granito India Limited

Established in the year 2000, Asian Granito India Ltd. (AGL) has emerged as India’s leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognized globally and loyal customer following across segments. Today it is 4th largest listed ceramic tile company in India with employee strength of 6,000 plus.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGL has achieved over 65 times growth in its production capacity, from 0.83 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2000 to 54.5 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY2023. AGL is also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for achieving phenomenal growth.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 235 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 11 company owned display centers across India. Further, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 14,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India.

The Company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market to keep pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported net consolidated turnover of INR 1562.7 crore in FY 2023. The Company exports to more than 100 countries. (For more information, please visit: www.aglasiangranito.com)

