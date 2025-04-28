Team Versatile Lifts the Coveted Trophy at BGIS 2025; The Grand Finale Sets New Benchmarks for Indian Esports!

BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 28: The electrifying BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2025 (BGIS) Grand Finale, hosted at the iconic Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata, concluded with Team Versatile claiming the championship title. This historic event marked the first-ever BGIS LAN finale in Kolkata, with the winning team walking away with a grand prize of INR 69.6 lakhs from a total prize pool of INR 3.2 crores.

The unprecedented turnout of over 15000 fans and soaring viewership are a testament to BGMI's unmatched popularity and the growing passion for esports across India. BGIS 2025 wasn't just a tournamentit was a celebration of India's gaming revolution.

Over three action-packed days, the event showcased intense battles and overwhelming fan enthusiasm, underscoring the rapid rise of Esports in India. Adding to the excitement, KRAFTON India also announced the much-awaited BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS) 2025, revealing the roadmap for its next phase of Esports expansion.

Congratulating the winners and all the participating teams, Karan Pathak, Associate Director of Esports at KRAFTON India, said, "BGIS has once again shown the incredible potential of India's Esports talent. The overwhelming response from fans in Kolkata and the remarkable performances from both emerging and established teams have truly raised the bar. At KRAFTON India, we remain committed to nurturing this vibrant ecosystem by creating bigger, better opportunities for players and fans alike. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who made BGIS 2025 such a memorable celebration - the best is yet to come with BMPS 2025 around the corner!"

The winning teams and special award winners are:

All teams securing 4th to 16th positions were awarded prize money, with the total winnings across these teams amounting to INR 1,29,70,000. In addition, teams securing 17th to 32nd positions were awarded INR 3,00,000 each.

BGIS 2025 kicked off in February, where selected teams battled through multiple intense rounds to earn their place in the Grand Finals. Held from April 25th to 27th, the 16 finalist teams clashed across 18 intense matches, each vying for the ultimate chicken dinner. Team Versatile emerged victorious, leaving their mark on Indian Esports history, while the tournament also celebrated exceptional performances from all teams, who showcased remarkable skill and determination.

The thrilling finale was also live broadcast on KRAFTON India Esports YouTube channel, drawing an exceptional response from both BGMI fans and Esports enthusiasts. The event was broadcast in 10 languages, including English, Hindi, and other regional languages, enabling audiences from across the country to enjoy the matches to the fullest.

