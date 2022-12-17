Tech based Astro start-up Divine talk onboards Celebrity Astrologer Tripti Tiwari on its esteemed list

Mumbai, December 17: Faith-tech startup DivineTalk, which entered the technology-based astrology market, recently announced the onboarding of celebrity astrologer Tripti Tiwari in its esteemed list of top occult masters and teachers. The move is expected to accelerate business growth and brand recognition for the emerging holistic wellness app that lays emphasis on a wide range of Astrology, Meditation, and Ayurveda-related services.

Paras Ajay Shah and Karan Punwani, founders of Divinetalk, welcomed the ace astrologer. The duo said, “Tripti Tiwari ji needs no introduction. It’s an honour for us to have her onboard. She has a long and illustrious history in astrology and is popular for her precise predictions and the most effective remedies. She is regarded as a gem in this unified platform’s treasure box, her specialisation fields include Tarot Reading, psychics, rune reading, candle healing, manifestation, and Vedic numerology.”

Disseminating the knowledge of Indian Astrology by serving needy people across the globe, the distinguished astrologer is continuing to give her best in this field for a very long time. With a vast clientele base across the country and the globe that includes famous celebrities, business magnates, and people from all walks of life, Tripti ji uses her expertise to help people deal with miserable situations and difficulties common in everyday life. A lady with a feminine yet wise approach is also a healer. Her remedies are very accurate and effective.

DivineTalk is a trusted name for finding occult solutions that onboard all three scientific concepts- Astrology, Meditation, and Ayurveda. It offers a unique set of products and state-of-the-art technology Astro solutions services by renowned and certified experts, who provide on-demand consultation globally, Proprietary Planetary Meditation remedies as per ancient Vedas, and Astro Cosmetics consultation as per Astro-health methodology.

For the first time in the history of faith-tech apps, this unified and highly secured platform (both financially and interaction-wise) has been launched in the market. Filled with features like multiple languages engagement, better user experience, and 24/7 Support, it gives access to Guided Meditation, Daily Meditation & Quick Meditation, Free Kundli, Matchmaking, and Daily Horoscopes. DivineTalk also lets you get in touch with India’s Best Astrologers, Tarot Readers, Numerologists and health advisors to deliver the best quality and ethical Astro-solutions to those struggling to achieve tranquillity in mind, body and soul. In addition, ayurvedic medicines have been formulated in order to provide lifestyle and spiritual practices (including the nine planet remedies and donations to cows, fish, and dogs, online puja, and divine Astro products) intended to optimize the doshic category.

The emerging business is increasing its knowledge base and the team every day. With 750+ Astrologers, 200+ Healers, and 100+ Ayurveda advisors, the app is expected to perform fantastically.

If you are interested in what destiny has in store for you and your loved ones or know why you are going through difficult times, then you should download the Divinetalk app .

Currently, users can download the app from Playstore for all android versions. (IOS version will be available shortly).

