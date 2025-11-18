Tech summit: Bengaluru emerged as global hub for innovation & talent, says Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Nov 18 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the state hosting a major international event in Bengaluru, stating that the city has emerged as a global hub for innovation and talent.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Shivakumar said he was proud that nearly 60 countries were participating in the event, and that global investors were showing strong interest in Bengaluru.

"Many investors have come forward to invest billions of dollars in Bengaluru," he said.

Referring to the scale of the event, he noted that thousands of speakers would be participating in discussions over the next three days to "shape the city".

Bengaluru's human resource strength, particularly its more than 25 lakh IT professionals, was unmatched anywhere in the world, he added.

Shivakumar assured all delegates that the government was committed to enabling ease of doing business.

"World leaders meet me every day. They want to invest, they want to come to Bengaluru. We will help them in every possible way," he said.

He highlighted the role of IT Minister Priyank Kharge and MLA and Chairman of the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation (KEONICS), Sharath Bachche Gowda.

He also revealed that a new IT city was being planned in the Greater Bengaluru region, including areas near Bidadi.

Commenting on the "rising" cybercrimes globally, the Deputy Chief Minister said the state government had taken steps to curb such offences in Bengaluru.

He urged students to innovate and compete at the global level, assuring support for start-up ideas and entrepreneurship.

"The representatives of the world are here, and they have faith in us," he said.

According to Shivakumar, about 50,000 people are participating in the event, with 1,200 major companies, including all 400 Fortune companies, taking part. The government would ensure all necessary support for their investments and job creation, he said.

He also responded to ongoing criticism regarding potholes in the city. "We welcome the criticism, and it is our bounden duty to serve the people," he remarked.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor