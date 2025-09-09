TechD Cybersecurity backed by Vijay Kedia announces IPO opening on September 15th

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 9: TechD Cybersecurity Ltd (Formerly known as Techdefence Labs Solutions Limited), one of India's fastest-growing cybersecurity firms, has filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with the regulators to raise up to ₹39 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the NSE Emerge platform. The company has fixed the price band at ₹183-193 per share, with the issue opening on September 15, 2025 and closing on September 17, 2025.

A major highlight of TechD's IPO journey is the backing of renowned market stalwart Vijay Kedia, whose association underscores strong investor confidence in the company's vision and growth trajectory.

Financial Performance

In FY 2024-25, TechD Cybersecurity reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹837.06 lakh, reflecting a 158% YoY increase, alongside a robust 97.73% YoY revenue growth.

Use of IPO Funds

The company plans to deploy the IPO proceeds towards strategic growth initiatives. Approximately ₹26 crore will be invested in strengthening human resources, supporting TechD's expansion into North America, the Middle East, and Africa. Additional funds will be directed towards developing the Global Security Operations center infrastructure under the TechDefence Cyber Valley project in Ahmedabad, which includes India's largest integrated cybersecurity GSOC.

Business Strength and Expansion

Founded in 2017 by cyber entrepreneur Sunny Vaghela, TechD Cybersecurity has rapidly built a team of 160 professionals across seven Indian cities. The company serves 470+ clients, including Adani, Torrent, Astral, ETO Gruppe, and Zensar Technologies, 120 SMEs, 127 co-operative banks and fintechs, and 200 SEBI-registered entities.

Sunny Vaghela, a noted Cybersecurity entrepreneur and ethical hacker - renowned for his expertise in finding loopholes into SMS, VoIP to solving the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts cyber trail and contributing to the Cyber investigation of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack investigation - remarked: "Through this IPO, we aim to accelerate our global expansion into North America, the Middle East, Africa, while positioning Gujarat as the cybersecurity capital of India."

Future Outlook

TechD is also investing heavily in talent development and capacity building. The company has trained more than 3,000 students through academic partnerships so far and is setting up India's largest integrated cybersecurity GSOC (Global Security Operations Center)

in Ahmedabad. The upcoming facility will include an R&D hub, training center, experience zone, and a 230x3-seater SOC, expected to be the largest in the country.

Cybersecurity Market Outlook:

The global cybersecurity market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10%, expected to surpass USD 400 billion by 2030, driven by rising cyber threats, cloud adoption, and regulatory compliance needs. In India, the market is witnessing accelerated demand

across BFSI, manufacturing, IT/ITES, and government sectors, with spending expected to triple over the next five years.

Against this backdrop, TechD Cybersecurity's expansion strategy and IPO come at a pivotal time, positioning it to capitalize on the growing need for advanced security solutions.

With strong financial momentum, ambitious global ambitions, and the endorsement of ace investor Vijay Kedia, TechD Cybersecurity's IPO is positioned to attract significant attention from both institutional and retail investors.

For more details, please visit their website:https://techdefencelabs.com/investor-relations

