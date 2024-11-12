TechGlow 2024: Industry - Academia Converge for Innovation

ATK

New Delhi [India], November 12: TechGlow 2024, a premier tech event, brought together industry leaders, academicians, and professionals to explore the intersection of technology, innovation, and culture.

The event featured two panel discussions: "Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI Applications" and "Application of Design Management in Industry 4.0". Eminent speakers, including Abhijan Bhattacharyya (TCS), Dr. Kuntal Dey (Accenture Lab), and Dr. Sanmitra Sarkar (IBM), shared insights on AI's transformative potential.

A significant milestone was achieved with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IEM-UEM Group and Government College of Engineering and Textile Technology, Berhampore. This partnership aims to encourage innovative research and educational exchange. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director of IEM-UEM Group, emphasized the commitment to collaborative growth.

Students showcased innovative projects and research posters, receiving valuable feedback from experts. A dedicated networking session facilitated connections among attendees, encouraging potential collaborations.

The event concluded with a vibrant cultural program celebrating Diwali, highlighting unity and tradition. Dr. Prabir Kumar Das, Head, Basic Science and Humanities expressed gratitude, saying, "TechGlow 2024 successfully converged technology, innovation, and culture. We hope this event inspires and connects professionals and students."

The event's success underscores the importance of industry-academia collaboration in driving innovation. With its diverse range of activities, TechGlow 2024 has established itself as a premier platform for knowledge sharing and networking.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor