TechInvention Lifecare Pvt. Ltd. Wins the Coveted 'Start-up 50: The Trailblazers Award' from Dun & Bradstreet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: Mumbai-based biotech company TechInvention Lifecare Pvt. Ltd. recently received the coveted 'Start-up 50: The Trailblazers Award' at the 2nd edition of the "Dun & Bradstreet LEAP India Startup Summit 2024," held at the Taj Bangalore. The event was organized by Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decision-making data and analytics.

Dun & Bradstreet recognized start-ups that set benchmarks for innovation, quality, and customer focus and had a firm roadmap for sustainable growth and profitability by releasing its 2024 list of "Start-Up Trailblazers". The theme of the summit was 'Calibrating the Start-up Story: Saleable, Scalable, and Sustainable', which focused on how startups can innovate, navigate challenges, and drive sustainable growth.

Syed Ahmed, CEO of TechInvention Lifecare, stated, "As a team, we are honored to be recognized as a 'Start-Up Trailblazer' by Dun & Bradstreet. The fact that we are a self-funded, cash-positive company since inception, with an innovative business model that comprehensively addresses prevention, detection, and treatment through vaccines, diagnostics, and novel biotherapeutics primarily for developing countries cemented our victory. We are also proud to say that Dun & Bradstreet has given us a score of 76 out of 100 in the SME rating group, which places us in the low-risk category, further validating our robust business model and operational excellence."

TechInvention is deeply committed to enabling One Health by addressing the interconnected health challenges of humans, animals, and the environment. This commitment is exemplified by their upcoming initiative, the Global Collaborative Centre for Medical Countermeasures (GCMC). GCMC, an integrated facility for medical countermeasures (MCMs) from strain development to supply, is poised to become a key technology development and transfer Center. It aims to serve the Center of Translational Research Excellence, including start-ups, academic institutes, R&D organizations, and SMEs, by providing development technology packs that are IP-secured, process-optimized, scaled up, validated, and regulatory-approved, supported by pre-clinical and clinical data. This initiative will facilitate seamless tech transfers to both existing and new projects, enhancing productivity and reducing time-to-market. GCMC is set to revolutionize biotechnology with comprehensive, compliant, competitive, and cost-effective bio-solutions, further strengthening TechInvention's role in driving scientific innovation and sustainable solutions globally.

