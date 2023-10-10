Technicolor Creative Studios Inaugurate New, State-of-the-Art Studio in Mumbai, India

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: Technicolor Creative Studios unveiled a brand new, cutting-edge studio in the heart of Mumbai. The new state-of-the-art facility provides more than just workspaces; it's an opportunity to experience creativity and innovation like never before as we combine new-age technologies with forward-thinking ideas.

This state-of-the-art facility goes beyond being a workplace; it's an invitation to experience the future of creativity and innovation like never before. The studio has been meticulously designed to provide an extensive array of top-tier post-production and visual effects services. To ensure our artists have access to the most advanced tools for their work, the studio is equipped with the latest digital and creative technology. Our production workflows will be increasingly effective in supporting storytellers to bring their visions to life.

With the launch of Technicolor India's new studio, the company aims to combine the power of new-age technologies with future-oriented ideas to serve the needs of the industry better. By pushing the limits of what is possible in the field of entertainment and content creation, we aren't simply adapting to the future; we are shaping it as well.

Biren Ghose, Country Head, Technicolor India, spoke at the inauguration of the new Mumbai studio, "The new Technicolor Mumbai facility is designed as a 'studio of the future' with a vision that reflects who we are-creative, collaborative, and at the forefront of innovation. We've listened to our colleagues, our artistic community, and designed this studio to be a place where our crew can continue to create the magic. Our studios are spaces dedicated to nurturing talent and creativity. We are committed to supporting the next generation of computer graphics powered by new technologies, particularly those who embrace new learnings. We attract gifted young professionals who find meaning in our company's purpose which mirrors their own future ambitions."

Our creative process knows no boundaries, and through our global reach and local presence, we aim to connect diverse talent around the world, creating an environment where creativity flourishes and dreams become reality. To this effect the Mumbai studio will serve as a platform for collaboration on a global scale. As a part of its mission to inspire the upcoming generation of artists, creators, and innovators worldwide, this new studio extends an invitation to individuals to participate in shaping the future of entertainment.

We, at Technicolor Creative Studios, are committed to fostering the talent and skillset required for storytelling of the future. As the entertainment industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, we are committed to providing our team with continuous learning opportunities so they can remain at the forefront of their industry. It's not just about adapting to change; it's about leading it.

With the opening of our Mumbai studio, Technicolor Creative Studios will continue in its endeavor to support the global media & entertainment industry and foster creative talent with cutting-edge VFX and animation. The facility will be a hub for filmmakers and content creators, facilitating the development of groundbreaking projects that will engage audiences worldwide. It continues to advance how we "make in India for the world".

Technicolor Creative Studios is a creative technology company providing world-class production expertise driven by one purpose: The realization of ambitious and extraordinary ideas. Home to a network of award-winning studios, MPC, The Mill, Mikros Animation and Technicolor Games, we inspire creative companies across the world to produce their most iconic work. Our global teams of artists and technologists' partner with the creative community across film, television, animation, gaming, brand experience and advertising to bring the universal art of storytelling to audiences everywhere. www.technicolorcreative.com.

