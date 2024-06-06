Techno India Group Launches Initiative to Empower 1 Billion and Eradicate Poverty in India

India PR Distribution

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 6: Techno India Group, led by Founder Chairman Prof. Dr. Gautam Roychowdhury, announces a groundbreaking initiative to empower 1 billion aspirants and eliminate poverty in India within the next decade.

Prof. Dr. Roychowdhury, who has empowered 1 million aspirants over 39 years, plans to uplift rural communities through sustainable agriculture and education. The initiative will teach 2 million villagers to grow 40 export-quality mango plants at one rupee each. This effort is supported by 1,000 mango exporters who will buy the mangoes after five years.

These exporters will fund higher education for one child from each grower's family at Techno India Universities under the Earn and Learn scheme, in partnership with 1,000 universities worldwide. Graduates will secure jobs, manage family farms online, and support five underprivileged children in their villages, creating a ripple effect of empowerment.

Dr. Roychowdhury's vision includes planting one trillion mango plants over the next decade, transforming rooftops, barren lands, roadsides, canals, riversides, and wetlands. Known as the one-rupee mango economy, this initiative aims to drive a new green revolution and combat global warming. It will also enhance Techno India Group's carbon credits and reduce its carbon footprint.

Advanced technologies, including AI-based equipment and agricultural drones, will be employed through Techno India University's Smart Agriculture, Biotechnology, and Food Technology departments. Students will gain practical experience and empowerment through internships and development support.

Prof. Dr. Gautam Roychowdhury stated, "This action plan will enable us to launch the mega mango project on rooftops, campuses, and major houses worldwide, to eradicate global poverty, provide additional earnings, and promote self-empowerment."

This transformative approach aims to revolutionize poverty eradication, education, and sustainable agriculture in India, significantly impacting global climate change initiatives.

About Techno India Group

Techno India Group is one of Eastern India's largest and most acclaimed educational groups, with over three decades of legacy in providing quality education and empowering individuals. The group is committed to fostering innovation, research, and sustainable development.

https://youtu.be/sIJUktNj7UA?si=MGXFVuCxp8pNBJMH

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor