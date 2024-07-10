Techno India Group Partners with Google to Launch Specialized B.Tech Programs in Cloud Computing, Data Science and AL/ML

India PR Distribution

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 10: Techno India Group (TIG), a premier educational and industrial conglomerate, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Google Cloud to offer three specialized B.Tech programs in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Information Technology (IT). These innovative programs, approved by Google, will provide students with a unique opportunity to gain top-quality industry-relevant education from the best in the education and tech industries.

New Joint Degree Programs:

B.Tech (CSE/IT) with Google Cloud Specialization in Cloud Computing

B.Tech (CSE/IT) with Google Cloud Specialization in Data Science

B.Tech (CSE/IT) with Google Cloud Specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Empowering the Future of Education in Eastern India: These specialized B.Tech programs are designed to equip students with cutting-edge skills and knowledge in cloud computing, data science, and Al/ML, making them industry-ready from day one. By leveraging Google Cloud's expertise and Techno India's robust academic framework, these programs aim to foster innovation and enhance the employability of students.

Key Benefits of the Programs:

Industry-Relevant Curriculum: Developed in collaboration with Google, the curriculum ensures that students gain practical knowledge and hands-on experience with the latest technologies and tools used in the industry.

Expert Faculty: Students will be mentored by experienced faculty from Techno India and industry experts from Google, providing them with insights and guidance to excel in their careers.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure: Access to Techno India's advanced labs and facilities, coupled with Google's cloud infrastructure, will offer students a conducive learning environment.

Quotes:

Meghdut Roychowdhury, Chief Innovation Officer, Techno India Group: "We are thrilled to partner with Google to launch these specialized B.Tech programs as part of our School of The Future at Techno India University. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class education and ensuring our students are well-prepared for the future.

These programs will open new horizons for students in Eastern India, empowering them with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age, which is a need of the hour in a world which seems to get disrupted every time we wake up."

About Techno India Group: Established 39 years ago, Techno India Group is one of the largest and most acclaimed educational groups in India. With over 100,000 students and a vast alumni network, TIG is renowned for its high standards of education, excellent placements, and strong focus on research and innovation.

About Google: Google is a global leader in technology, known for its innovative solutions and commitment to improving the world through technology. Google Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of cloud services, enabling organizations to innovate faster and more efficiently.

Website - www.technoindiauniversity.ai.

