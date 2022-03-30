Technocrats Kohlhauer plans to install more than 1 Lakh Sq. Metre of noise barriers across India

Mumbai-based Technocrats Kohlhauer Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. is a name synonymous with noise barriers.

The company has been an innovator and pioneer in noise barrier technology and have installed more than 60,000 sq metre of noise barriers across India.

In the financial year 22-23, the company plans to double the area of installation and take their business to new heights. The company envisages the growth to a number of factors like growing awareness, better cooperation from government bodies and various policies brought by state governments to curb noise pollution.

Formed in 1985, by Nitin Munot who is the MD, of Technocrats Security Systems Pvt. Ltd. and further, formed Technocrats Kohlhauer Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. which started its journey by collaborating and tying up with German company R. Kohlhauer GmbH, for manufacturing Noise Barriers with EN Certification. This collaboration helped Technocrats to gain some of the world's best noise barrier technology and deliver it to Indian cities, which are some of the noisiest cities in the world.

Technocrats has also collaborated with India's CSIR (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research) & CRRI. Technocrats Patented the Technology of Frequency Based Noise Barriers with CPRI and are the Technology Transfer Partners for Noise Barriers with CSIR. Technocrats have jointly worked on many innovative and challenging projects and have successfully delivered them in record time.

The company holds the record for the fastest installation of noise barriers in the whole world. They were able to deliver a 12,000 Sq. Mtrs project despite severe challenges (Covid/Cyclone & Very Heavy Rains) within 100 days where other companies take months.

Speaking on the initiative Nitin Munot said, "Noise pollution is a silent killer. It consistently & persistently kills and hurts your emotional & psychological being. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 1.6 million years of healthy living are lost every year in Europe because of noise pollution and in India, the figure is 10 times higher. If not the extreme, noise pollution does gravely hamper the peace of multitude of people. Through my company, I want to fulfil my dream of providing peace to all the people who are suffering from the ill effects of noise pollution." He further adds, "In these few years we have been able to make people and government bodies aware but there is a long way to go and we will not be in peace while many suffer. We believe our patented technologies for Metros and High-Speed Rails will definitely go a long way in bringing down noise pollution in cities and towns."

Technocrats has delivered more than 35 projects till date and are rapidly increasing their numbers. They have worked on highways, bridges, construction sites and even in animal & birds corridors. They now plan to work on various high speed rail projects and for that they have already patented the required technologies and hope to start the work soon.

