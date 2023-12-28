TECNO POP 8 to Launch on 3rd January: The Fastest 8GB RAM Smartphone in the Segment

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 28: TECNO, the global smartphone brand, just spilled the beans on when they're dropping their trendiest new smartphone - POP 8! Get ready for the ultimate tech party on 3rd January 2024! The TECNO POP 8 is positioned to be stylish and accessible; it's cool and all about catering to young and upbeat users! Plus, it's proudly 'Made in India.' The TECNO POP series is all about delivering awesomeness for entry-level users, perfect for the vibrant and cool peeps out there.

The TECNO POP 8 is a powerhouse and its coolest feature? Brace yourself - it rocks the speed game with a lightning-fast 8GB (4GB+4GB) RAM, the fastest in its segment, and a whopping 64GB storage! AnTuTu, the big shot in benchmarking, gave it a thumbs up with a score of over 240K for crazy performance and unmatched efficiency. Imagine juggling multiple apps like a pro without a hint of lag - that's the revolution you've been waiting for.

Joining its line-up of cool features, the TECNO POP 8 is rolling out the red carpet for its cutting-edge 90Hz Dot-In Display. Users can now experience super-smooth scrolling and visuals that flow like a dream, making every image pop with jaw-dropping clarity and vibrant colors. It's not just a display; it's like having a magic window to a world full of vivid and captivating experiences, made especially for those who can't get enough of entertainment.

The TECNO POP 8 is way more than an average smartphone - packing a punch with its unbeatable mix of blazing speed, generous storage, and a mind-blowing display. TECNO is on a mission to rewrite the entry-level smartphone experience and give users the keys to unlock their full potential with #POP8UP.

