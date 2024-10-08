TECNO SPARK 30C: A Bold, Crazily Reliable Smartphone Inspired by Legendary Transformers Launched

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 8: Say goodbye to phones that struggle to keep up! TECNO, a youth-centric smartphone brand proudly presents SPARK 30C, which embodies the reliability and endurance of the legendary Transformers. Just like these iconic heroes, SPARK 30C is built to adapt and thrive in any situation. With its stunning design and powerful performance, the SPARK 30C is a 'Crazily Reliable,' partner ensuring that users stay connected, entertained and ready for anything life throws their way.

The SPARK 30C is equipped with 10 5G bands and NRCA technology, delivering fast and reliable connectivity wherever needed for smooth streaming, gaming and browsing experiences. Its Transformers-inspired design blends style with functionality, showcasing personality while maintaining a premium, durable build. Equipped with a 48MP Sony IMX582 AI camera, it captures life's moments with crystal-clear detail. Additionally, 4+ years of lag-free performance and IP54 splash resistance and all-directional NFC with an IR blaster makes this phone ready for long-term reliability, no matter the challenge.

Addressing the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India said, "TECNO has always thrived to bring innovation to every corner of India to meet the aspirations of the real India. With the TECNO SPARK 30C, our aim was to go beyond expectations, delivering not just great performance but unmatched reliability. It is what our SPARK series has always been about, and the Spark 30C takes this adventure a notch higher, it's crazily reliable, stylish and accessible for everyone. We want to empower our users with a device they can trust and put faith in for any challenge thrown at it."

Features that make SPARK 30C Crazily Reliable:

Legendary Transformers Design

What sets the SPARK 30C apart is its striking designa bold fusion of modern style and practicality. Inspired by the legendary Transformers, this phone is made for fans who want their device to stand out with a unique, powerful look. The design doesn't just stop at aestheticsit's built for durability, offering both sleekness and strength. The special Transformers edition also features skins along with the smartphone, allowing users to transform their SPARK 30C from a classy, stylish finish to a more robust, iconic look reminiscent of the Transformers.

Photography Excellence with 48MP Sony Camera

Photography enthusiasts are in for a treat with the SPARK 30C's 48MP Sony IMX582 camera, ideal for capturing every moment in stunning detail. With the Sparkle portrait filter and dual video capabilities, it's easy to get creative with shots and stand out on social media. It's the perfect time to shine, and the SPARK 30C is the tool that makes it all possible!

Enhanced Display

With a 120Hz refresh rate, the SPARK 30C ensures smooth scrolling and fluid gameplayperfect for those who live life in the fast lane. Whether scrolling through memes, watching favorite shows, or battling it out in mobile games, the experience remains seamless. Thanks to IP54 Wet touch support, SPARK 30C can be used confidently even in the rain or after minor spillsa little rain won't stop the SPARK 30C from shining!

Price and Availability

The TECNO SPARK 30C is available in three exciting color options: Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud, each designed to match the unique style. Starting at INR 8,999, it can be found in retail stores across the country.

With the TECNO SPARK 30C, users get more than just a phonethey get a reliable partner that's designed to last. This device is engineered for durability and packed with features that meet the needs of today's tech-savvy generation. And with TECNO's commitment to offering premium features at accessible prices, the SPARK 30C promises to deliver exceptional value for those looking to invest in their next smartphone.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor