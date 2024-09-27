TECNO's The Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon: Your Ultimate Shopping Adventure!

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 27: Get ready for an epic smartphone shopping spree! TECNO, the global smartphone brand is kicking off the Indian Festive Season with amazing discounts. Partnering with Amazon's The Great Indian Festival starting September 27, the brand is rolling out unbeatable deals on its top-notch smartphones.

Get your hands on the 5G-ready POP 9, the powerhouse POVA 6 Neo, and the all-rounder SPARK GO 1. Additionally, TECNO has announced amazing offers on the stylish CAMON 20 Premier and the camera genius CAMON 30. What's more? Users can avail unbeatable discounts on the PHANTOM V Flip, the dynamic PHANTOM X2 and the PHANTOM X2 Pro. Don't miss these incredible offershead over to Amazon and shop to your heart's content!

POP 9 5G

The TECNO POP 9 5G brings next-gen connectivity to everyone with blazing 5G speeds, starting at just INR 8,499. POP 9 5G features a segment-first 48MP Sony AI camera for stunning photography and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth, lag-free scrolling and gaming. Designed for trendsetting youth, it offers vibrant designs and an all-directional segment first 5G with NFC for effortless payments and sharing. The POP 9 5G makes premium features accessible, ensuring young, first-time smartphone buyers get a bold, high-performance experience. Users can pre-book the device via Amazon offering two in-the-box super fun and vibrant mobile skins.

POVA 6 NEO

The TECNO POVA 6 Neo 5G is here to power up your everyday life, perfectly tailored for the diverse needs of the Indian market. Packed with advanced AI capabilities, including AIGC Portrait, AI Magic Eraser, AI Cutout, AI Wallpaper, AI ArtBoard, and Ask AI, this smartphone learns your rhythm and anticipates your needs. Additionally, it boasts a segment first 5G with 16GB* RAM and 256GB ROM, along with a stunning segment first 5G with 108MP AI main camera for amazing photography experiences. This phone offers a true smart mobile experience at INR 12,499**.

SPARK GO 1

The TECNO SPARK GO 1 redefines affordable excellence with a segment-first 120Hz refresh rate, offering ultra-smooth scrolling and seamless media experiences. With 8GB* RAM, it delivers fast multitasking, while dual stereo speakers with DTS ensure immersive, crystal-clear audio. Built for durability, it promises over 4+ years of lag-free performance, keeping you ahead. The AI Noise Cancellation feature also ensures clear calls, even in noisy environments, making the SPARK GO 1 the all-rounder in its category. After an instant bank discount, this device is available at just INR 7,299.

CAMON 20 Premier

The TECNO CAMON 20 Premier offers a seamless experience powered by the Dimensity 8050 Octa-Core Processor. Its industry-first Sensor-Shift Stabilisation with RGBW Pro and 108MP Ultra-wide rear lens offers the Ultimate Imaging experience. Additionally, the device features a 2MP Macro sensor for close-up shots and a 32MP UHD Selfie camera for stunning self-portraits. Available in two variants, the phone is offered at a starting price of INR 13,749 as part of the special festive sale.

PHANTOM V Flip

The TECNO Phantom V Flip is the ultimate style statement for those who crave the perfect blend of fashion and cutting-edge tech! One doesn't need to carry a tripod to capture those fun Diwali shots and videos - the phone's flawless design gives you unbeatable angles and rock-solid stability. Get ready to shine bright and capture every festive moment in stunning clarity! With the benefit of an additional coupon worth INR 25,000, Phantom V Flip is available at the stunning price of INR 28,649.

Don't miss out on these irresistible offerssnag them before they're gone! TECNO is turning up the excitement during the Amazon Great Indian festival. Head over to Amazon now to pick up your favourite smartphone.

*Memory Fusion

**Price may vary according to offers

