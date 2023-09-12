TEDxOakridgeBachupally Press Release for the 2023 August Event

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 12: TEDxOakridgeBachupally took place on August 31 2023, at Oakridge International School Bachupally from 10 am to 4:30 pm. The independently organised event, licensed by TED, featured local voices and TED Talks videos under the theme of Alchemy.

Launched in 2009, TEDx is a locally organised event program that brings the community together to share a TED-like experience. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe.

TEDxOakridgeBachupally is an event that showcases inspiring stories and innovative ideas around Alchemy, a seemingly magical process of transformation, creation, or combination. Distinguished speakers, including Ray Nathan, Dr. Vimalakar Reddy, and Madhu Shalini, provided profound insights through engaging talks and personal anecdotes.

"Alchemy is the art of continuous self-transformation, where our actions define our progress," says Madhu Shalini, an actress and model who explored the concept of alchemy as an ongoing process of self-improvement, challenging conventional notions of success. Student Speaker Isha Matta defied age-related stereotypes and emphasised the importance of prioritising values and interests, stating, 'Our true strength lies in how we rise after every fall. That's the essence of alchemy.’

Principal Baljeet Oberoi highlighted “The transformative power of resilience embodied by Oakridge's student community.”

Christopher Short, Nord Anglia Education India MD, “Emphasised mentorship and education as catalysts for personal alchemy.”

The day it was continued with inspiring performances, concluding with a sense of accomplishment and a call to embrace transformation in life. This event reaffirmed Oakridge International School Bachupally's commitment to nurturing innovation, inspiring leadership, and promoting a culture of change.

“The TEDx initiative has been driven by an unwavering determination, with our dedicated team working tirelessly to curate a remarkable event that goes beyond the ordinary,” Said the Organiser, Neha Kolluri.

Speakers at TEDxOakridgeBachupally include:

* Madhu Shalini (Indian Actor)

* Dr E Vimalakar Reddy (Surgical Gastroenterologist)

* Ray Nathan (Venture Capitalist and the founder of NÜTY)

* Isha Matta (Internal: Student from Oakridge Bachupally)

* Ashray Mathai (Internal: Student from Oakridge Bachupally)

* Mukti Bhatia (Internal: Student from Oakridge Bachupally

To know more, www.oakridge.in/bachupally.

Bachupally Oakridge International School, Bachupally is part of Nord Anglia Education, the world’s leading premium school organisation. Oakridge students are connected to a community of 82 international schools spread across 31 countries, with access to rich resources, support and global opportunities that enhance the schools’ already excellent teaching and learning experience. Oakridge BachupallySchool recently Ranked in the Top 3 International Schools in Hyderabad and No.1 in Northwest Zone in Times School Rankings 2021. The school also Ranked among the Top 3 International Day Schools in Hyderabad and Telangana by Education World India School Rankings 21-22.

