Teerthanker Mahaveer University Teams up with WhizHack Technologies to Start Cyber Security Education

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7: WhizHack Technologies, India's first vertically Cyber Security organizations, announced a strategic partnership with Teerthanker Mahaveer University, a leading private University in Uttar Pradesh, to establish a Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security. This initiative is aimed at advancing research, education, and outreach in the field of Cyber Security, paving the way for a more secure digital future. The Centre of Excellence will focus on a wide range of topics, including network security, cryptography, secure software development, and threat intelligence, besides securing the University's own network.

As a part of the deal, Whizhack Technologies will undertake Faculty Development Programs for the University and will offer students certifications, integrated undergraduate and postgraduate courses with live projects, internships powered with Whizhack's labs, and WhizRange to practice, along with hosting various kinds of competitions like CTFs, Hackathons and AI Challenge events. WhizHack will provide infrastructure and expertise to train students of Teerthanker Mahaveer University who are aspiring to have a career in Cyber Security.

Kallol Sil, CEO of Whizhack Technologies said, "At WhizHack, we recognize the urgent need to develop a skilled workforce to tackle the growing cybersecurity challenges faced by individuals, organizations, and governments. Our Centre of Excellence will serve as a platform for universities to access the latest technology, research and development, and advanced teaching methods, enabling them to deliver high-quality education and training programs in Cyber Security. Through this initiative, we hope to bridge the significant skill gap in the field and nurture the next generation of Cyber Security professionals who will play a critical role in securing our digital future."

He added, "Most smaller cities and B Towns don't have access to Avant Garde training in Cyber Security. Students have to migrate to the nearest metro city to avail such facilities which in turn increases the education expenses of a household as it entails an additional establishment cost. An association with WhizHack's Centre of Excellence will help universities expand their horizon while students get to avail advanced education that fits their pockets."

Suresh Jain, Chancellor Teerthanker Mahaveer University, said, "We are excited to partner with WhizHack Technologies to establish a Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security. This initiative will help our students gain a deep understanding of the Cyber Security landscape and equip them with the skills and expertise needed to address the challenges of the future. We look forward to working closely with WhizHack Technologies to build a more secure digital future."

The Centre of Excellence will play a pivotal role in the University's outreach to the school community in the geographical area, allowing more students to benefit from the latest technology, research, and development. With this partnership, WhizHack Technologies aims to bridge the huge skill gap in the domain of Cyber Security by providing access to advanced teaching methods, training programs, and bringing in the latest technology which is the cornerstone in the domain of Cyber Security.

WhizHack Technologies is the first truly Indian company creating a vertically integrated cyber ecosystem. WhizHack and IIT Jodhpur have an MoU for collaborating on innovations in Cyber Security, AI and IoT. WhizHack has capacity building programs starting from teenagers to Post Graduation in Cybersecurity. WhizHack security software aims to serve the global market in predicting and mitigating zero-day attacks.

