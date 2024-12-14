Tej Gyan Foundation Celebrates Silver Jubilee with Grand Meditation Festival

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 14: The Tej Gyan Foundation (TGF), renowned for its motto "Happy Thoughts," marked its 25th anniversary with a spectacular Silver Jubilee Meditation Festival. The event, held on Sunday, December 8, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM IST, took place at the Foundation's serene MaNaN Ashram on the outskirts of Pune, India.

This milestone celebration featured a transformative meditation experience designed to bring mental clarity and inner peace to participants. The festival offered in-person and virtual attendance options, allowing seekers worldwide to join in the spiritual journey.

The event was graced by Sonu Sood, the acclaimed actor and philanthropist who was the Chief Guest, and Bhupendra Singh Rathod (BSR), the renowned business strategist and motivational speaker who was the Guest of Honor.

The program commenced with a lamp-lighting ceremony by the distinguished guests. Sonu Sood also planted a sapling at Manan Ashram to commemorate the Foundation's silver jubilee. Sood and Rathod joined the participants in a meditation session.

Sirshree's discourse on meditation illuminated the path to self-realization. He emphasized the practice of meditation as a means to discover one's true nature and asserted that the ultimate purpose of human life is to seek and establish oneself in the true Self. Participants were guided through a 21-minute meditation to cultivate inner peace and serenity.

Addressing the gathering, Sonu Sood extolled the benefits of meditation. He encouraged everyone to participate in the Tej Gyan Foundation's movement for social welfare. In a poetic vein, Sood shared personal anecdotes, his inspiration, and the potential to positively impact the world.

Rathod, popularly known as BSR, emphasized the transformative power of positive thinking and meditation. He shared about his personal journey, attributing his life's transformation to the practice of meditation under the guidance of Sirshree. He emphasized the indispensable role of a guru in providing meaning and direction in life.

Tejvidhya, the managing trustee of the Foundation, reiterated Sirshree's philosophy, emphasizing the importance of inner peace as a prerequisite for global peace. She highlighted Sirshree's profound teachings and their impact on countless lives. She underscored the universal benefits of meditation, including its ability to calm the mind and create inner harmony.

Founded in 1999 by Sirshree, Tej Gyan Foundation has dedicated twenty-five years to awakening peace, harmony, and service. Sirshree, an enlightened master, has delivered over 4,000 discourses on the ultimate truths of life and authored more than 200 spiritual texts. The Foundation's commitment to quality made it one of the few spiritual organizations to receive ISO certification for its system of imparting knowledge.

The Silver Jubilee Meditation Festival not only commemorated the Foundation's past achievements but also set the stage for its mission to create a higher evolved society through holistic self-development. As the Foundation steps into its next quarter-century, it continues to touch millions of lives, fostering a global community dedicated to inner peace and higher consciousness. The Foundation's enduring impact and growing influence stand as a testament to its vision of empowering individuals on the journey of self-realization.

