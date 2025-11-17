Tejas Cargo India Posts Robust 44 percent YoY Jump in Net Profit to INR 13 Cr

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Tejas Cargo India Limited (NSE - TEJASCARGO), one of the leading logistics service providers with a strong national footprint, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY26.

H1 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹ 306.00 Cr, YoY growth of 19.96%

EBITDA of ₹ 47.78 Cr, YoY growth of 4.87%

EBITDA Margin (%) of 15.61%, YoY decline of 225 BPS

Net Profit of ₹ 12.60 Cr, YoY growth of 44.11%

Net Profit Margin (%) of 4.12%, YoY growth of 69 BPS

EPS of ₹5.27, YoY growth of 6.04%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Chander Bindal, Chairman & Managing Director of Tejas Cargo India Limited said, "In the first half of FY26, we stayed focused on strengthening our operations and building on the momentum from last year. Our fleet has now grown to 1,231 vehicles, and in H1 FY26 alone we deployed 115 new vehicles. This helped us complete over 55,972 trips in H1 FY 26, along with a meaningful improvement in the average revenue we generate per trip.

A big part of our progress this year has come from our growing presence in sectors like steel, cement, and mineral logistics. These are areas where we have already seen good traction, and they now contribute a sizeable share to our overall business. We are also expanding into coal, fly ash, and mining-related logistics, and the integration of Tejas Carrier Solutions is helping us strengthen our capabilities on that front.

On the technology side, we continued to upgrade our systems. The HRMS and the first phase of our ERP modules are completed and under testing, and our fleet is fully supported by GPS, geofencing, IoT devices, ADAS/DSM, and AI-based rear cameras. These tools are improving visibility, safety, and the way our teams manage day-to-day operations. Our central control tower and structured maintenance practices are also playing a major role in keeping our operations tight and predictable. We also took an important step toward greener logistics by signing a five-year agreement to deploy electric vehicles for Amazon.

Overall, the first half has been about expanding our capacity, strengthening the sectors we operate in, and becoming more efficient through technology. As we move into the second half, our focus remains on scaling in these high-growth areas and continuing to improve the way we serve our clients."

H1 FY26 Key Business Highlights

ICRA Assigned Rating

Long-Term Rating: [ICRA]BBB+ (Stable)

Short-Term Rating: [ICRA]A2

Total Facilities Rated: ₹200 Cr

